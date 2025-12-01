Why Congress must reauthorize the Technology Modernization Fund

As we approach the close of 2025, Congress faces a critical deadline that will shape the future of federal technology: The reauthorization of the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF). This is not just a budgetary line item — it is a strategic investment in the security, efficiency, and responsiveness of government services that millions of Americans depend on every day.

Despite annual federal IT spending exceeding $100 billion, a significant portion still goes toward maintaining outdated legacy systems. These systems are costly, vulnerable, and ill-equipped to meet the demands of a modern digital government. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed these weaknesses in stark terms, as agencies struggled to deliver essential services under unprecedented conditions.

The TMF was created to break this cycle. Authorized by Congress on a bipartisan basis, the fund empowers agencies to reimagine how they use technology to fulfill their missions. Its innovative funding model — guided by a board of federal technology leaders — ensures that resources are directed toward high-impact projects that improve mission delivery and can scale across government.

Since its inception in 2017, the TMF has received over 100 project submissions from 43 agencies, requesting more than $2.1 billion in funding. This demand underscores the urgency and potential for meaningful modernization. Projects funded through TMF have already delivered measurable improvements in cybersecurity, citizen services, and operational efficiency.

But time is running out. Without congressional action, the TMF will expire Dec. 12. We strongly support passage of the Modernizing Government Technology Reform Act (H.R. 2985), which would reauthorize the TMF for seven years and add guardrails and transparency measures to ensure continued success. This legislation mirrors a bill that passed the House last Congress with strong bipartisan support.

Reauthorizing the TMF is not just good policy — it is essential for national security, fiscal responsibility, and public trust. Modern, secure, and efficient IT systems are the backbone of government services, from processing veterans’ benefits to safeguarding sensitive data. Every dollar invested in modernization reduces long-term costs and strengthens resilience against cyber threats.

The TMF enjoys broad support from industry and advocacy organizations because it works. It accelerates innovation, enhances accountability, and delivers results that matter to the American people. Congress must act now to ensure that this vital program continues to drive progress across the federal enterprise.

The choice is clear: reauthorize the TMF and keep government technology moving forward.

Timothy A. Cook is executive director of the Center for Policy Advocacy, leading government engagement, legislative strategy, and partnerships across technology and defense sectors.