Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

Trump to OSTP’s Kratsios: ‘Blaze a trail’ for science and tech supremacy

A letter from the president pushes the new OSTP director to secure global leadership in emerging tech, among other priorities.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Michael Kratsios, Donald Trump
President Donald Trump, joined by Michael Kratsios, signs a presidential memo for continued testing of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)-drones, at his Oval Office desk Oct. 25, 2017. (White House / Shealah Craighead)

President Donald Trump is asking new Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios to “blaze a trail to the next frontiers of science,” writing in a Wednesday letter that he wants to see the country become an “unrivaled” global leader in emerging tech.

In the letter, Trump pointed to four “long years of weakness and complacency” under the Biden administration and pushed Kratisos to revitalize America’s science and tech enterprise while ensuring that science and tech innovation fuel economic growth.

“We have the opportunity to cement America’s global technological leadership and usher in the Golden Age of American innovation,” Trump wrote to Kratsios, who was confirmed as OSTP director Tuesday and is also serving as an assistant to the president for science and technology. “We are not just competing with other nations; we are seeking, striving, fighting to make America greater than ever before.”

Trump said the nation needs to accelerate research and development while also dismantling regulatory barriers, advancing American companies in global markets, and spurring robust private sector investment. The president noted that rival nations are “pushing hard to overtake the United States” and that the administration must “blaze a bold path” to maintain tech supremacy. 

Advertisement

Trump continued to emphasize the need for R&D, which was a key focus for Arati Prabhakar, the Biden administration’s OSTP director. 

The president said the U.S. needs “new paradigms for the research enterprise” that include innovative models for funding and sharing scientific research.

“We must build an ecosystem that attracts top talent, celebrates merit, protects our intellectual edge and enables scientists to focus on meaningful work rather than administrative box checking,” Trump wrote. 

The letter to Kratsios follows the Trump administration’s revocation of former President Joe Biden’s AI executive order, as well as a directive for agencies to review activities stemming from the order and a new approach on how to handle the emerging technology. 


Trump touted the “unprecedented advances in America’s scientific and technological leadership” during his first term, including the launch of the American Artificial Intelligence Initiative, which was responsible for coordinating AI research and policymaking across government, industry and academia.

Caroline Nihill

Written by Caroline Nihill

Caroline Nihill is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering federal IT. Her reporting has included the tracking of artificial intelligence governance from the White House and Congress, as well as modernization efforts across the federal government. Caroline was previously an editorial fellow for Scoop News Group, writing for FedScoop, StateScoop, CyberScoop, EdScoop and DefenseScoop. She earned her bachelor’s in media and journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after transferring from the University of Mississippi.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

Agency software purchasing bill reintroduced by House Oversight members; SSA swaps out DOGE staffers as CIO

Elastic’s Bill Wright on the untapped potential of government data

Elastic VP Chris Townsend on improving government data agility and usability

DC’s Data Chief Matthew Sokol on building a foundation for effective data use

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV