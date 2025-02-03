Advertisement
Across the world, USAID workers’ government phones are being disconnected

Elon Musk said during a DOGE X Spaces call on Monday that President Trump cleared USAID's shutdown.

By and

Democratic lawmakers speak during a rally outside USAID headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2024. (Scoop News Group photo by Caroline Nihill)

USAID is turning off government devices for employees based at the agency’s missions around the world, several sources told FedScoop. 

As the future of the agency remains unclear — Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now reportedly its acting administrator — the disconnections risk the safety of U.S. government workers based in dangerous and hard-to-access regions. 

One person familiar with the matter confirmed that USAID workers are having their phones disconnected. Those whose devices have been deactivated can assume they’ve been placed on leave, the person said, since those deactivations are outpacing formal human resources notifications. 

A second person familiar also said that the phones of USAID workers who are currently abroad have had their phones disconnected. 

A third USAID employee confirmed earlier Monday that agency employees in the West Africa region lost access to their computers and phones, and that some Washington, D.C. offices — like the Office of Transition Initiatives — had experienced the same. The same employee later told FedScoop that they had also lost access to their email address with no warning. 

“It’s becoming this weird domino [effect] right now,” the source said. “I might lose access at any moment.”

Thousands of USAID email accounts had been deactivated, one source said, following widespread reports that the Trump administration plans to shut down the agency and possibly integrate it with the State Department. As of publication time, the USAID website remains offline. 

The chief information office at USAID has remote control over agency devices, as FedScoop has previously reported. 

During a DOGE Spaces call on the X platform Sunday night, Elon Musk said that he cleared USAID’s shutdown with President Donald Trump. 

Trump “agreed that we should shut it down,” Musk said. “I actually checked with him a few times … so we’re shutting it down.”

A reduction-in-force meeting for the agency is rumored to be happening Tuesday, sources said. 

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. Joe Biden welcomed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House ahead of his inauguration on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CIOs of USDA, USAID named agency leaders until Trump picks enter office

USDA's Gary Washington and USAID's Jason Gray have been asked to fill vacant leadership roles at their agencies in an acting capacity.
By Billy Mitchell

