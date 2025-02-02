USAID website goes dark, staff emails deactivated amid DOGE takeover, source says

The main website for USAID went offline this weekend and thousands of staffers may have lost access to their email accounts amid rumors that the Trump administration intends to eliminate the agency.

The website went dark after staffers associated with the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency gained access to the domain and then blocked USAID employees, a person familiar with the matter told FedScoop. The source said around 2,000 email accounts associated with USAID workers have since been deactivated.

USAID did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

The news follows a massive and sudden pause on American international aid that’s shaken global development groups charged with disbursing critical and life-saving resources.

DOGE staffers have reportedly taken over other computer systems in the government, including in the Office of Personnel Management and the Treasury Department. The Trump administration has pulled down other government websites in recent days, including a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data page and Census.gov, though both were later restored.