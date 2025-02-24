Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

Source: USAID preparing to transfer systems to State Department amid downsizing

The agency’s website says it has placed approximately 1,600 personnel on administrative leave.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
A view of the USAID sign above the entrance of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Technical systems housed within USAID may be transferred to the State Department, including those related to global health, a source familiar with the matter told FedScoop, with about 40 systems potentially impacted by the transition.

The USAID.gov website has now been updated to note the long-anticipated reduction in force at the agency, noting that approximately 1,600 personnel are now on administrative leave. As of Friday, the website was offline. 

A small group within the agency seems to be involved in discussions related to transferring technical assets to the State Department, the source said. Some of those systems might end up on OpenNet, a global network State uses for data applications. 

A platform called AIDNet may also be shut down, the source added. A privacy impact assessment for the system explains that the platform is a data and file storage system for the agency. 

Advertisement

A system that supports the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which USAID has historically helped implement, may also be impacted. Some of the programs under PEPFAR recently received approval to continue work, Devex reported.

The impending systems transfers are the latest IT-related changes at USAID amid the Trump administration’s rapid downsizing of the agency. Earlier this month, some USAID employees saw their technology systems shut down, and those who remain at the agency reported last week that their communications now include a “Sensitive But Unclassified” label that they cannot remove. Access to payments systems has also been limited. 

Rebecca Heilweil

Written by Rebecca Heilweil

Rebecca Heilweil is an investigative reporter for FedScoop. She writes about the intersection of government, tech policy, and emerging technologies. Previously she was a reporter at Vox's tech site, Recode. She’s also written for Slate, Wired, the Wall Street Journal, and other publications. You can reach her at rebecca.heilweil@fedscoop.com. Message her if you’d like to chat on Signal.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

The Pentagon is looking to cut about 5,400 probationary workers starting this week; Why the U.S. is falling behind its enemies in cyberspace

Federal judge denies union request to halt purging of agency probationary employees; Transportation Department has a new CIO

Katie Arrington returns to DOD as CISO; IRS is the latest agency to be sued by union groups over DOGE’s access to agency systems

NSF terminates 168 probationary employees amid mass federal firings; Federal judge denies the request to block DOGE and Elon Musk from seven agencies’ data systems

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV