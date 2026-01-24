Advertisement

The votes are in for the 2025 FedScoop.

See the winners!

White House taps a new chief statistician

Stuart Levenbach, Trump’s former CFPB nominee, is now the government's top statistics official. He’s the third person in the role under Trump.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
A view of the North Lawn of the White House on Sept. 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The White House has a new chief statistician following Mark Calabria’s exit from the role this week, according to a source with direct knowledge and a federal website.

Office of Management and Budget’s Stuart Levenbach is the new top statistical official, the source, who was granted anonymity to be more candid, told FedScoop. The federal statistical website StatsPolicy.gov also lists Levenbach as chair of the Interagency Council on Statistical Policy (ICSP) — a role that, by law, is held by the chief statistician.

White House spokespeople did not respond to a FedScoop request for comment.

The change-up makes Levenbach the third person to serve in the role under Trump. Karin Orvis, who had served in the role since 2022, was the first. She was swapped out for Calabria in July, but stayed within OMB’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, leading stats and science policy.

Advertisement

Levenbach is a marine ecologist by training and oversees natural resources, energy, science and water issues at OMB. Notably, he was recently President Donald Trump’s nominee to head up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, though it was widely understood that nomination was not made in earnest. 

A CFPB official told Politico at the time that his nomination was “technical” and intended to provide OMB Director Russell Vought more time as acting head of the consumer protection agency. Levenbach’s nomination ended earlier this month after it lapsed at the start of the new Senate session. 

Before his roles in the current administration, Levenbach served in various public and private sector roles, including in Trump’s first term.

Between the first and second Trump administrations, Levenbach led government affairs at the energy technology company Baker Hughes and operated his own advisory business, per his LinkedIn profile.

During the first Trump administration, he was a senior advisor on the National Economic Council and chief of staff at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, per a February White House announcement about his other OMB role. He had previously worked for OMB for a decade as program examiner in its Resource Management Office Commerce Branch and as a senior policy analyst in the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs’ Natural Resources and Environment Branch. 

Advertisement

Levenbach has a Ph.D. from the University of California, Santa Barbara in marine ecology, per his bio from the White House.

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

GSA seeks industry input on improving reseller market value

How Virginia is using enterprise IT modernization to improve constituent services

Congress tees up spending package to extend TMF authorization through September

House Democrats eye limits on mobile biometric surveillance apps for DHS

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV