Federal CIO Greg Barbaccia tapped for two leadership roles at GSA 

Federal Chief Information Officer Greg Barbaccia will be adding two new titles — at least temporarily — to his work in government.

The General Services Administration announced Thursday that Barbaccia will join the agency as the acting director of Technology Transformation Services. He’ll be replacing Thomas Shedd, one of the few officials left at the agency who helped carry out the so-called Department of Government Efficiency’s cost-cutting initiative last year.

Shedd will remain at the agency as its senior advisor for fraud prevention, which the GSA said is “an area of increasing importance for the agency and the administration.”

The GSA, in a press release, touted Shedd’s leadership at TTS, including his work on “core program priorities,” such as the expansion of Login.gov and the “cleanup” of Sam.gov. The move is effective immediately, per GSA.

Shedd, who has been on an “unpaid leave of absence” from Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term, has also served as deputy commissioner of the GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, though it is unclear if he will remain in that role.

Barbaccia applauded TTS’s work under Shedd, writing in a statement that it has worked to “modernize how the federal government builds and delivers digital services, making interactions with government simpler, more accessible, and more efficient for the American public.”

The federal CIO was also tapped as senior advisor to the GSA administrator, the agency said. In this role, advising former privacy equity executive Edward Forst, Barbaccia will focus on “emerging technologies, best practices in digital delivery, and cross-government collaboration.” Barbaccia said his dual roles at the agency are “ensuring continuity of leadership and a strong focus on delivering value to the taxpayer.”

Forst said in a statement that “Greg brings a powerful combination of technology strategy and hands-on execution that will accelerate GSA’s mission to transform how the federal government buys, builds, and delivers digital services.”

The move is the latest in a string of shakeups for the GSA, which was once considered a DOGE stronghold under Musk early last year. Multiple DOGE-affiliated figures have departed the agency or left government in recent months, including Stephen Ehikian, who served as GSA’s acting head until last July before moving to the deputy administrator role until September.

Barbaccia, who has also identified himself as the federal chief AI officer, has repeatedly discussed GSA initiatives in his role as federal CIO. In a sit-down interview with FedScoop last December, Barbaccia shared details on the administration’s plans to reshape how the government buys cloud technology through the GSA’s 20x initiative, as well as increasing information-sharing among agencies on government contracts.