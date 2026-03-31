Why fixing the personnel action process is key to workforce readiness

It’s hard to discuss the inner workings of government that impacts virtually every federal employee without eventually confronting the systems agencies use to initiate, change, or document employee transactions. Whether it’s for Personnel Action Requests (PARs) at civilian agencies or similar HR requests at defense and intelligence agencies, the documentation these systems support are the connective tissue of the federal workforce. Every hire, promotion, reassignment, pay change, detail, and separation flows through this process.

Yet, despite its crucial role in managing the careers of millions of federal employees across the government, these systems—and the data they depend on—remain fragmented, outdated, and out of sync.

Annamary Holbrook is director of federal solutions consulting at Workday.

One of the most common challenges I hear from federal HR leaders is surprisingly basic: they don’t trust their own data. In our experience, three in four human resource officials in federal agencies acknowledge that they lack accurate information or a single source of truth about their employees.

The primary challenge is the variety of systems that agencies rely on that don’t talk to one another. That creates the need for spreadsheets, email chains, and manual reconciliations. Keeping those systems aligned becomes a full-time job—and even then, accuracy is not guaranteed.

When personnel action requests are initiated in one place, approved in another, and finalized somewhere else—often outside the system of record—agencies lose visibility, timeliness and accuracy. The result is delayed actions, inconsistent data, and limited confidence in workforce reporting.

Yet as mission tempo increases and efficiency mandates grow more urgent, modernizing the processing of personnel requests is no longer optional. It is foundational to workforce readiness and governance.

In defense environments, for example, this fragmentation has real consequences. Agencies struggle to answer fundamental questions: How many people do we have? Where are they assigned? What skills do they bring? One organization I worked with couldn’t quickly identify employees with cybersecurity skills when an urgent response team was needed. The talent existed—but the data didn’t reveal it.

If agencies can’t see their workforce clearly, they can’t align it effectively to mission needs.

That presents an increasing challenge as federal government leaders focus more on adopting a skills-based approach to workforce planning. This shift relies on accurate, unified and up-to-date information about employees’ roles, experiences, certifications, and assignments.

It also requires systems capable of managing that information in real time, where every personnel action updates the official record of who an employee is, what they do, and where they fit within the organization. When HR systems are outdated or disconnected, workforce data lags behind reality, skills inventories become outdated, and strategic planning becomes guesswork.

Modern HR and personnel action processing systems change that dynamic. When actions are processed in a single, integrated system of record, workforce data updates in real time. Leaders gain a living picture of their organization—one that reflects current skills, positions, and capacity, not periodic snapshots.

Why Point Solutions and Custom Workflows Fall Short

In response to efficiency mandates, some agencies have layered point solutions or custom workflows on top of legacy systems. While these approaches may improve pieces of the process, they rarely solve the underlying problem.

Point solutions still need to be designed, implemented, and supported, and often, data must often must still be entered manually into downstream systems. Custom workflows frequently operate outside the core platform, breaking audit trails and increasing compliance risks. Every upgrade or policy change requires rework.

Forward-looking agencies are taking a different approach. They are looking for platforms designed for federal personnel request processing from the start—systems that embed Office of Personnel Management (OPM) requirements, support self-service, enforce validation rules, and provide transparency from initiation through completion.

Configuration Enables Standardization Without Rigidity

These platforms can also manage the complexity of personnel action requests. Routing and approvals depend on worker type, funding source, duty location, legal authority, and more. Configurable business process automation allows agencies to mirror that complexity and perform mass actions without needing custom code or Excel spreadsheets.

In practice, the vast majority of HR and personnel request systems can be standardized. The remaining exceptions still matter, but they no longer need to be handled via email or side conversations outside the system. Configurable workflows allow those exceptions to be processed inside the platform, preserving auditability and data integrity.

Every step is tracked. Every approver is recorded. Delays are visible. That level of control is critical for meeting hiring timelines, managing workforce costs, and maintaining compliance in high-risk environments.

From Data Compilation to Decision Advantage

Too many HR leaders spend their time assembling data instead of acting on it. When personnel actions and other HR requests are managed in a fully auditable system of record, that burden is lifted.

Real-time dashboards enable leaders to see the volume and cycle times of requests, as well as bottlenecks, in real time. More importantly, they can connect HR activity to broader workforce insights—identifying skill gaps, succession risks, and readiness challenges as they emerge.

For defense agencies, this visibility supports faster mobilization, more intelligent resource allocation, and greater resilience under pressure. Leaders move from reactive problem-solving to proactive workforce planning.

Compliance and Security Are Built In—or They’re at Risk

There’s another compelling reason to move to modern platforms. Personnel action requests involve some of the most sensitive data agencies manage. Handling them through email, spreadsheets, or loosely connected tools introduces unnecessary risk.

Modern platforms, such as Workday’s, embed federal compliance requirements directly into the system using OPM data models, valid combinations of nature-of-action (NOA) codes, legal authorities, and role-based security. Every action is logged. Every change is traceable. Access is controlled by design.

That built-in compliance and the availability out of the box of thousands of standardized workflows is not just about reducing errors. It protects employees, strengthens audit readiness, and gives leaders confidence that automation is working for them, not against them.

HR Modernization Is Workforce Modernization

HR systems may not command headlines, but they shape the daily reality of federal workforce management. When the process is slow, opaque, or inaccurate, the entire organization feels it. When it is modern, transparent, and data-driven, agencies gain speed, clarity, and confidence.

Modernizing systems is not about automating paperwork. It is about creating a reliable foundation for skills-based workforce management, operational readiness, and mission success.

In an era where agencies are asked to do more with less and to respond faster than ever, PAR modernization is no longer a technical upgrade. It is a strategic imperative.

Learn how Workday helps federal agencies implement future-ready HR systems.