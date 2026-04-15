Mission readiness depends on workforce agility and resilience

Federal agencies have always faced the challenge of finding and retaining talent that meets current and future mission needs. For too long, however, federal and defense agency heads have lacked the tools and incentives to view workforce planning as the agile, proactive, strategic discipline it should be: one that drives, not just supports, an agency’s mission.

For many agencies, workforce planning in today’s environment remains a static, reactive and performative exercise — designed mostly to satisfy HR and budget requirements to justify full-time employee (FTE) counts, fill vacant seats, or contract skills the department lacks.

Mike Houlihan is Vice President at Workday Government.

Unfortunately, that has led to what amounts to “good enough” workforce planning, which, in reality, has weakened human capital management across the federal government and left agencies poorly prepared for today’s modern world challenges.

Building resilience amidst workforce shifts

The significant “succession event” of 2025, which saw approximately 348,000 employees — roughly 10% of the federal workforce — transition out of their roles, has underscored the vital importance of agile workforce planning. This sudden shift in the talent landscape highlighted a unique challenge: the need to preserve deep institutional memory while simultaneously scaling new, specialized skill sets. During this period of rapid change, the value of a modernized skills-and-talent map became clear.

For agencies to navigate shifting work demands effectively, having real-time insights into the specialized knowledge of their workforce is no longer just an advantage — it is the essential foundation for resilient operations.

Modern workforce planning is not just about identifying critical skills now and in the future; it’s also about giving agency leaders the confidence and accountability they need to execute their key strategies and achieve their missions.

So, if the risks are so clear, why is proactive planning so rare?

The psychology of inertia: Why proactive planning is hard

The barriers are as much cultural as they are technical:

The “good enough” trap: Leaders have grown used to dealing with fragmented, outdated data that is weeks or even months old. There is a widespread belief that because the system has “always worked this way,” the lack of confidence in data is just a normal part of doing business.

Leaders have grown used to dealing with fragmented, outdated data that is weeks or even months old. There is a widespread belief that because the system has “always worked this way,” the lack of confidence in data is just a normal part of doing business. Competing mission priorities: In a resource-constrained environment, “back-office” systems like HR and finance often take a backseat to direct mission functional areas, such as equipment for the warfighter or caseload management.

In a resource-constrained environment, “back-office” systems like HR and finance often take a backseat to direct mission functional areas, such as equipment for the warfighter or caseload management. Career risk and institutional control: Moving to an integrated, transparent platform often feels riskier than the rewards it offers. Leaders often fear losing “turf” or exposing data silos. The government has a long tail of failed modernization projects. Many view the transition to a new system as a personal career risk if the vendor fails to deliver.

Beyond spreadsheets: What modern planning looks like

It’s also about mindset. Modern workforce planning is not a retrospective report; it needs to be seen as a command-and-control center for operational survival. It replaces static 20-year-old job descriptions and hiring practices with a dynamic, AI-driven operating picture and capable of delivering:

A living skills inventory: Instead of relying on rigid job titles, modern systems use a “skills cloud” to create a real-time inventory of what people can actually do, including certifications and experience from previous roles.

Instead of relying on rigid job titles, modern systems use a “skills cloud” to create a real-time inventory of what people can actually do, including certifications and experience from previous roles. Predictive “what-if” simulations: With the right data and insights, leaders can move from reacting to yesterday’s events to simulating tomorrow’s crises or opportunities. If an agency faces a 15% drawdown or a sudden surge in cybersecurity threats, predictive modeling can instantly show the impact on capacity and mission readiness.

With the right data and insights, leaders can move from reacting to yesterday’s events to simulating tomorrow’s crises or opportunities. If an agency faces a 15% drawdown or a sudden surge in cybersecurity threats, predictive modeling can instantly show the impact on capacity and mission readiness. Job architecture: Jobs are evolving at a faster cadence. AI can enable agencies to examine, say, 35 different job profiles, identify commonalities and differences, and align workers and skills more effectively to an organization’s needs.It also supports clearer succession and career planning, as well as training programs to fill workforce gaps.

Jobs are evolving at a faster cadence. AI can enable agencies to examine, say, 35 different job profiles, identify commonalities and differences, and align workers and skills more effectively to an organization’s needs.It also supports clearer succession and career planning, as well as training programs to fill workforce gaps. Unified command: The reality is that people leave, jobs change, and expertise continues to evolve. By integrating HR and finance data into a single source of truth, agencies ensure that every talent decision — from hiring to succession planning — aligns with their actual budget and geographic needs.

Consider how quickly cybersecurity threats have changed over the last three years. That change has required the use of a range of new skills. Relying on spreadsheets and traditional HR systems to track in-house skills, spot emerging needs, and handle hiring, training, and succession plans no longer matches the power and speed of modern AI-driven workforce planning platforms.

The path to capacity planning and agility

Increasingly, the cost of inaction and mission failure outweighs the expense of modernization and workforce readiness.

As most department heads learned this past year, it can take months of work to gather workforce data, only to see that information become obsolete due to unexpected staff or budget changes. Modern workforce planning tools won’t eliminate unforeseen changes, but they will help agency leaders respond with more agility and confidence.

Our customers tell us that the most important thing they need is the ability to understand their current “workforce capacity” and test assumptions about future needs. Having a clearer view of their workforce capacity helps agency leaders identify critical gaps, decide where to prioritize skills development, and determine whether to hire or contract for the talent they lack.

The path to modernizing workforce planning is easier today than many might think. To move forward, agency leaders should:

Redefine the business case: Stop viewing HR systems as an administrative expense and start viewing them as a mission imperative. Quantify the cost of the “expertise drain” and the weeks wasted consolidating manual data. Embrace incremental off-ramps: While full modernization takes years, agencies should begin mapping their current contract expirations and identifying strategic off-ramps to move toward unified platforms. Focus on agility and accountability: Leaders cannot be held accountable for missions if they lack confidence in the data they use to plan them. Modern tools provide the transparency needed to build trust — both in the data and in the eventual mission outcome.

For the modern federal and defense leader, knowing the exact capacity and location of your talent can no longer be just a goal — it’s the only way to gauge your agency’s workforce readiness and ultimately ensure mission readiness.

Mike Houlihan is a vice president at Workday Government. He has spent many years working with defense and civilian accounts during a 30-year career that includes senior positions at Google, VMware and Cisco Systems.

Learn how Workday helps federal and defense agencies implement future-ready HR systems.