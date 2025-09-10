Advertisement

Drew Myklegard stepping down as deputy federal CIO

Myklegard was instrumental in a number of key Biden-era IT modernization initiatives, including publishing guidance reforming the FedRAMP process.

By

Drew Myklegard, deputy federal CIO, speaks during a fireside chat at FedTalks 2024. (FedScoop)

Drew Myklegard is stepping down from his role as deputy federal CIO after nearly four years, FedScoop has learned.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said Myklegard told colleagues he’s taking a role in the private sector and that his last day will be Sept. 22. 

Federal News Network first reported details of Myklegard’s departure.

A holdover from the Biden administration, Myklegard was appointed to the deputy federal CIO role in early 2022, after a more than eight-year stint in supporting IT operations at the Department of Veterans Affairs. 

During his time in the Office of the Federal CIO, he championed a number of key governmentwide technology modernization initiatives, including rolling out a new policy reforming federal cloud security authorizations under FedRAMP and guidance on how agencies acquire and inventory AI tools, among others.

The Office of Management and Budget did not respond to a request for comment on Myklegard’s departure before publication.

On Monday, Myklegard was recognized with a FedScoop 50 award in the Golden Gov: Federal Executive of the Year category.

Billy Mitchell

Written by Billy Mitchell

Billy Mitchell is Senior Vice President and Executive Editor of Scoop News Group's editorial brands. He oversees operations, strategy and growth of SNG's award-winning tech publications, FedScoop, StateScoop, CyberScoop, EdScoop and DefenseScoop. After earning his journalism degree at Virginia Tech and winning the school's Excellence in Print Journalism award, Billy received his master's degree from New York University in magazine writing while interning at publications like Rolling Stone. Reach him at billy.mitchell@scoopnewsgroup.com.

