Ex-White House adviser to oversee cloud strategy for GSA’s Technology Transformation Services

The General Services Administration announced Tuesday that Eric Mill, a former White House adviser, will now serve as the executive director for cloud strategy in the agency’s Technology Transformation Services division.

Mill will be responsible for managing the GSA’s cloud security strategy and “help lead the implementation of government-wide technology initiatives,” according to a news release from the agency. With TTS, Mill will join the GSA entity that assists other agencies in creating accessible and effective digital services, offers programs like 18F, a consulting office that helps other agencies buy or build digital services, and more.

Mill served as a senior adviser to the federal chief information officer, within the Office of Management and Budget, before his most recent appointment with the GSA. During his time there, Mill played “key roles in support of the Federal Zero Trust Strategy, the draft FedRAMP Modernization Memo and the Technology Modernization fund,” per the release.

In a previous stint with GSA, Mill led governmentwide tech policy initiatives and oversaw the creation of Login.gov, according to MeriTalk. Additionally, he served as a senior technology adviser on election security for the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration.

The GSA’s TTS unit also offers programs like the United Stage Digital Corps and the Presidential Innovation Fellowship, both of which are services intended to encourage technologists and civil servants to start careers within public service and try to help solve some of the nation’s challenges.

These programs were included in the artificial intelligence executive order’s 45-day deadline to “develop and implement plans to support the rapid recruitment of individuals as a part of a federal government-wide AI talent surge.”