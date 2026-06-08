Zero trust, zero guesswork: Securing the defense workforce platform

Workforce modernization is often framed around talent gaps, hiring speed or operational efficiency within the federal government. After nearly two decades in federal service, including leading cybersecurity initiatives as a CISO, I believe agencies must view workforce transformation through an equally urgent lens: security. In the current threat landscape, identity is the new perimeter. However, that perimeter is only as strong as the data model supporting it.

Amanda Day is CISO for Workday Government.

The identity crisis: fragmentation as a vulnerability

The most significant security need I hear from agencies today is a lack of visibility driven by identity issues. For decades, the government has operated with siloed legacy systems of record, leading to fragmented digital personas.

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When identity is fragmented, security risks multiply through “identity sprawl.” During my own federal career, I held records in at least three different HR systems: my middle name was “Leanne” in one, “Lee Ann” in another, and simply “Lee” in the third. While this may sound like a minor clerical error, it creates a massive identity nightmare at enterprise scale. If an employee leaves an agency, an administrator might deactivate one account but inadvertently leave a secondary, incorrectly named account active. If that orphaned account retains administrative privileges, it becomes a silent but potent insider threat.

Security: Baked in, not bolted on

To eliminate modern vulnerabilities, agencies must adopt a unified data model that establishes a single source of truth for workforce identity. This is not a feature you can “bolt on” as an afterthought; it must be the architectural starting point.

I often compare security to baking: you mix the flour, sugar and eggs before putting the cake in the oven. Security is the egg; if you try to crack it on top after the cake is already baked, the structure fails. Modern human capital management (HCM) platforms must have security built into their foundations to ensure that every employee, contractor, and retiree is tied to a single authoritative digital persona. This architecture ensures confidentiality and integrity across the entire ecosystem, effectively reducing the risk of data leakage or spillage.

However, a secure foundation is only the beginning. Once the architecture is in place, the focus must shift to how we manage the people interacting with that data.

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Operationalizing zero trust and zero standing privilege

This is where the transition from “static” security to active “zero trust” occurs. Zero trust is not a product you buy; it is a framework you operationalize through strict access controls. A critical component of this operational shift is the total elimination of “standing privilege.”

Historically, the joke in federal IT was that if you stayed at an agency long enough, you would eventually collect the “keys to the kingdom.” In a modern security posture, this accumulation of access is a liability. Agencies must enforce a policy that prevents any employee from having permanent standing access to production data environments. Instead, access should follow the principle of “least privilege” — meaning individuals have only the minimum access required for their current job, with that access automatically removed the moment their role or context changes.

But even with strict access rules, we cannot account for every human variable. To protect the perimeter of identity, we need a layer of intelligence that can spot trouble before a human even realizes it’s there.

The power of unified AI

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The human element remains a primary vulnerability, often exploited through social engineering and phishing. To stay ahead of these sophisticated tactics, we must transition from a reactive to a proactive mindset.

By layering artificial intelligence and behavioral analytics onto a unified platform, agencies can identify threats in real time. AI allows them to establish a baseline of anticipated behavior. For instance, if a user who typically works 9-to-5 in Washington, D.C., suddenly attempts to log in at 1:00 AM from an OCONUS location, a unified system can automatically flag the anomaly and trigger phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication or lock the account entirely.

Mission security is total readiness

Ultimately, workforce systems contain some of the government’s most sensitive data: Social Security numbers, health records and clearance details. Every unnecessary handoff between siloed systems increases exposure risk. Consolidating these processes into a secure, centralized platform significantly reduces opportunities for interception while ensuring compliance with FedRAMP and FISMA mandates.

Federal agencies cannot achieve total readiness if the platforms managing their people remain fragmented or reactive. Modern HCM systems are no longer just administrative tools; they are foundational security infrastructure. For agencies navigating modernization, the question is no longer whether workforce platforms matter for cybersecurity: it is whether they can afford to secure their missions without them.

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