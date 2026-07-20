From job descriptions to skills intelligence

For decades, the Defense Department and federal civilian agencies have structured their workforces around position descriptions, occupational series, grades and ranks. While these frameworks provide necessary structural consistency, they were engineered for a slower-moving bureaucratic era when roles and mission requirements changed gradually.

Damon Harvey is Senior Manager of Data Services at Workday, and Christina Dance is a Defense and Intelligence Advisor at Workday Government.

That pacing no longer matches reality. Today, cyber incidents, geopolitical crises, domestic emergencies, and the rapid adoption of AI create entirely new workforce demands in days or even hours. Yet, many critical personnel decisions still begin with a static document describing what someone was hired to do, rather than a current understanding of everything that person can do. This gap limits both workforce agility and real-world mission readiness.

What traditional job descriptions leave out

A traditional position description captures primary duties, formal education requirements, and years of experience. However, it is poorly equipped to reflect the full, evolving range of capabilities an employee develops over time. These hidden capabilities frequently include:

Dynamic Tech Credentials: Newly earned cloud, cyber or data analytics certifications.

Newly earned cloud, cyber or data analytics certifications. Geopolitical Nuance: Regional expertise and hyper-localized language proficiency.

Regional expertise and hyper-localized language proficiency. Shadow Responsibilities: Mission-essential tasks routinely performed outside a formal role, such as cross-agency coordination, software troubleshooting or rapid crisis response.

For service members, this problem is especially pronounced. A military occupational specialty (MOS) code rarely conveys the full scope of an individual’s leadership, logistics, financial management or technical experience. In addition, transitioning service members often struggle to translate their military responsibilities into the rigid terminology used in civilian job announcements. As a result, agencies routinely overlook highly qualified candidates because their experience does not cleanly map to an outdated civil service requisition.

Hiring managers face the same constraint from the other side. They may need a cross-functional combination of skills drawn from several different disciplines, but traditional staffing processes force them to recruit against a single, established template. This artificial restriction narrows the federal talent pool before the search even begins.

The issue is not that job descriptions have no value; it is that they have become an incomplete measure of enterprise capability.

Moving from static roles to skills intelligence

This limitation will only intensify as AI fundamentally redefines how government work is performed. A fixed role describes yesterday’s division of labor. It cannot easily account for which tasks can be automated, where human judgment remains indispensable or what new capabilities employees will need next as missions evolve.

But there’s good news: Agencies do not need to abandon position descriptions or rebuild their personnel systems from scratch. Instead, they can supplement existing structures with skills intelligence: a dynamic, trusted and verified view of the capabilities available across the entire workforce.

By leveraging data that agencies already possess, such as employee profiles, training records, certifications, past assignments and performance metrics, AI can serve as a universal translation layer. It can interpret data, identify related skills, and bridge the disparate terminology used by military services, civilian agencies, and defense contractors.

The result is a continuously evolving map of organizational readiness. Rather than asking only who occupies a particular billet, leaders can begin asking more high-impact questions:

Who possesses the precise technical proficiency required for this urgent mission?

Who has direct operational experience with this specific partner organization?

Which employees possess adjacent skills that can be upskilled rapidly?

This shifts federal human capital management from reactive staffing toward predictive deployment.

How skills intelligence changes crisis response

The operational value of this shift becomes undeniable in the face of an unexpected crisis. Under the traditional model, leaders often rely on personal networks, institutional memory and word of mouth to assemble a team. They may spend valuable time asking who knows an analyst with a particular regional background or which employee holds a specific technical certification.

A skills-based model allows leaders to search across the enterprise for the precise mix of verified capabilities a mission requires. It can surface qualified people beyond familiar teams, organizational silos or formal job categories.

A governor responding to a natural disaster, for example, could identify state employees with active commercial driver’s licenses, regardless of their regular jobs. A defense leader establishing an urgent cyber mission could locate personnel with the necessary technical skills, language capabilities and operational experience without relying solely on title, rank, time in grade and word of mouth.

Skills intelligence can also improve how work is allocated. Instead of treating a position as an indivisible unit, agencies can examine the tasks within it. Routine administrative or data-processing work may be assigned to AI-enabled tools, while people focus on critical thinking, collaboration, ethical judgment and mission execution. That gives leaders a clearer basis for deciding whether work should be performed by a military member, civilian employee, contractor or AI agent.

Building trust into the model

Transitioning to this model does not require a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar IT overhaul. It can begin immediately with a focused pilot targeting three to five high-value, mission-critical capability areas. Agencies can ingest data from existing HR systems, establish a shared skills vocabulary, and give employees a straightforward, intuitive way to validate and expand their profiles.

However, the technology will only succeed if the workforce trusts it.

For Employees: Personnel must clearly understand how maintaining their skills profiles expands career mobility and directly supports the mission.

Personnel must clearly understand how maintaining their skills profiles expands career mobility and directly supports the mission. For Managers: Supervisors need transparent, reliable ways to verify credentials and proficiency data.

Supervisors need transparent, reliable ways to verify credentials and proficiency data. For Leaders: Executives must have confidence that AI-generated staffing recommendations are explainable, up to date and subject to continuous human oversight.

Without this robust governance, a skills dashboard risks becoming just as stale as the position descriptions it is intended to supplement.

Ultimately, a skills-based approach mitigates mission risk by shifting deployment decisions away from legacy resume assumptions and toward proven, real-time capabilities. While traditional job descriptions will always retain a regulatory purpose in government, they can no longer serve as a prevailing measure of workforce readiness in an era of volatile change. National security depends on knowing not just where personnel sit on an organizational chart, but exactly what they can achieve the moment the mission changes.

Learn how Workday Government helps federal defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies implement future-ready HR systems.

Christina Dance is a Defense and Intelligence Advisor at Workday Government, following a 34-year career at the Defense Intelligence Agency, where she helped modernize DIA’s Human Capital Management System (HMS).

Damon Harvey is Senior Manager of Data Services at Workday, following nearly 25 years in the U.S. Army, where he helped collect National Guard personnel requirements for a new HR system and prepared service members for retirement and transition to civilian careers.