Turning defense workforce data into mission readiness

Managing the nation’s defense workforce across commands and at scale has reached a critical inflection point. When mission success depends on “speed of readiness,” commanders and agency leaders still find themselves relying on fragmented spreadsheets and rigid job descriptions to assemble the skills they need.

As most defense officials have long conceded, the military does not have a data collection problem; it has a data silos problem. While the Defense Department has taken notable steps to consolidate and streamline data systems, it needs to move more deliberately to confront an Achilles’ heel: the legacy mindset that supports endless software customizations and patchwork solutions.

James Herubin is a senior federal enterprise architect at Workday.

That mindset imposes significant costs, not only in technical debt but, more importantly, in reduced military readiness and slower decision-making. That’s especially true when it comes to managing the Defense Department’s nearly 3 million employees. In too many instances, commanders and unit leaders are forced to search for talent they may already possess, while missing crucial capabilities available in their midst, simply because employee skills are buried in disparate, unstructured records.

It doesn’t have to be that way. Modern workforce management platforms, already widely used by large commercial enterprises and leading financial and healthcare institutions, offer a proven, secure pathway to transition from reactive staffing to predictive workforce planning. Organizations from Concentrix to Rolls-Royce to the City of Los Angeles are demonstrating how unified HR data can identify skills gaps, assess readiness for critical positions, support career growth, and retain their best people.

Instead of retrofitting customized HR systems or layering data federation software on top of them, it’s time for defense leaders to take advantage of the distinct technical and structural advantages modern, cloud-based platforms offer, configured to their requirements.

Eradicating tech debt with commercial parity. Historically, defense and intelligence HR systems required extensive software customization, leaving agencies strapped with significant technical debt and lacking viable upgrade paths. Modern AI-enabled platforms bring a radically different model to the defense space. By serving up standardized, configurable capabilities out of the box, like those offered by Workday Government, defense agencies can adopt world-class workflows that deliver true commercial parity. They benefit from continuous innovation without the paralyzing drag of bespoke legacy code — and the ability to access those benefits on government-secure platforms.

Unearthing hidden talent through dynamic skills inventories. Right now, the military is missing out on highly qualified people because traditional HR systems rely on rigid job descriptions and formal certifications. However, next-generation AI platforms can ingest unstructured data, such as project histories, role descriptions, resumes, and performance review, to identify expertise and build a dynamic skills inventory. This shifts the workforce planning paradigm entirely. Commanders can now instantly search for and identify hidden talent, such as a logistics officer with advanced data science skills, to rapidly fill an urgent or specialized mission role. By understanding the full scope of unstructured workforce capabilities, agencies can more precisely identify available talent or training needs and dramatically accelerate mission readiness.

Lawful AI and de-risked unified data. Managing personnel data and planning for specialized assignments still requires layered security. That task is becoming more complicated with the advent of AI agents. Platforms like Workday enable solutions that legacy systems aren’t designed for by applying the same role-based security and organizational structures to AI agents as to human personnel. Data access is strictly controlled by “lawful roles.” Workday also enables agencies to address the biggest problem for AI — having a clean, de-risked, and rationalized data set available within strict guardrails to make secure, predictive analytics a reality.

Moreover, Workday offers this flexibility with a thorough understanding of federal security requirements. Workday’s platform has earned FedRAMP Moderate authority for civilian agencies; Impact Level 4 (IL4) is imminent for the majority of the DoD, as is the Air Gap region for top-secret intelligence data.

As the nature of kinetic and cyber warfare and national security takes on new dimensions, defense agencies must aggressively prioritize the deployment of predictive workforce planning tools. By embracing commercial parity, rejecting the historical trap of customized tech debt, and leveraging continuously updated, AI-enabled platforms, the defense sector can turn its workforce data into more decisive action.

Learn how Workday helps federal defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies implement future-ready HR systems.