General Services Administration names 48 new US Digital Corps fellows

The General Services Administration has picked 48 early-career technologists to take part in the latest cohort of the United States Digital Corps’ fellowship program.

The group will support 13 federal agencies and joins the first round of fellows, which was announced last year. A full list of the new appointees is available here.

U.S. Digital Corps launched in 2021 to help bring early-career software engineers, data scientists and other technologists to federal service for a period. The program won a FedScoop 50 award in 2022.

Projects this second cohort of fellows will work on include helping two interagency “life experience” teams to support low-income mothers and families, advancing the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s year of open science, and supporting teams within the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services division.

In a statement commenting on the latest cohort, GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said: “For the second year, we’re bringing a diverse and highly talented group of technologists into government through the U.S. Digital Corps.”

“Growing this corps is another way we’re driving innovation and modernization while ensuring that Americans get the services they need – when they need them – from their government,” she added.

U.S. Chief Data Scientist Dominique Duval-Diop said: “In an environment where developments in data science and artificial intelligence are happening daily, it’s crucial that we have a wide array of technical perspectives at policy tables to ensure these developments benefit all Americans and protect against potential harms.”

Applications for the third cohort of USDC fellows, which will start work in summer 2024, will open this fall.