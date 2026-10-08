Advertisement

Tech sector pours $2.4B in AI tools, compute credits for Genesis Mission Consortium

Nvidia, AMD, OpenAI, Anthropic and Google, among others, are investing resources into the collaborative hub that will work toward identified challenges.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
NVIDIA company office building in Shanghai, China on March 15, 2026. (Getty Images)

Technology companies are putting more money into the Genesis Mission, according to a White House announcement Thursday. 

The 11 partners have committed $2.4 billion in AI tools and compute credits for the Genesis Mission Consortium, which is supposed to serve as a collaborative hub for public-private partnership through working groups and other avenues. 

Nvidia is investing the most resources with a tab of $1 billion, followed by AMD’s $500 million commitment and OpenAI’s $200 million investment. Anthropic and Google are also putting capital towards the consortium. 

The Department of Energy has leaned heavily on private-sector partners to advance its Genesis Mission goals, which include creating an AI-powered national platform. 

Advertisement

The consortium was established in February as a way to facilitate “pooled expertise and co-creation efforts.” Its ranks have continued to grow as the Genesis Mission has broadened to include more than a dozen federal agencies. 

In addition to the consortium, securing private-sector partners was a requirement for large team applications to a Genesis Mission funding opportunity that totalled $293 million. Industry partners were also encouraged for small team applications, but not required. Even so, more companies were part of the initial 278 team-based awards announced this summer than any other group, such as universities, national labs and nonprofit organizations.

The latest private-sector investments were unveiled by the White House alongside other science initiatives, such as a DOE and National Science Foundation investment in autonomous laboratories. 

Lindsey Wilkinson

Written by Lindsey Wilkinson

Lindsey Wilkinson is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government IT with a focus on DHS, DOT, DOE and several other agencies. Before joining Scoop News Group, Lindsey closely covered the rise of generative AI in enterprises, exploring the evolution of AI governance and risk mitigation efforts. She has had bylines at CIO Dive, Homeland Security Today, The Crimson White and Alice magazine.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Samuel Howerton, chief scientist within DHS’s Science and Technology Directorate, and Andrew McClure, director of DOE’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response, during a fireside conversation at the 17th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. (Courtesy of Billington CyberSecurity Summit)

DHS finds a technology partner in the Energy Department

By Lindsey Wilkinson

Latest Podcasts

Antoine McCord returns to Anduril after leaving DHS CIO role

How embedded AI is redefining federal leadership

Why the CIO role is increasingly more about business than technology

Inside GSA’s new AI acquisition policy

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV