The Department of Transportation is seeking congressional approval of more than $50 billion to help it deliver a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control System and improve infrastructure, but lawmakers still have questions about the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop last week.

DOT’s funding request tabs $10.1 billion for a common automation platform, cloud computing, telecommunications, air traffic flow management technologies, consolidation of terminal air traffic control facilities and controller workstations. An equivalent slice would be designated for discretionary grants under the Airport Improvement Program and Airport Terminal Program. Another $10 billion would be poured into upgrades for aging terminals, and an additional $10 billion would be earmarked for building five new consolidated Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The remaining chunk would be slated for improvements to around 140 FAA-owned air traffic control towers.

It’s $20 billion more than the proposal DOT officials laid out in September. And that financial ask was $10 billion more than what the FAA had previously identified. Every increase thus far has been a sizable jump from the $4 billion that the White House’s fiscal 2027 proposal allocated.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought made the latest case Tuesday in a letter to the chair and vice chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and to the chair and ranking member of the House Committee on Appropriations.

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The funding request comes as Democrats across chambers question the FAA’s abilities.

On Monday, all Democratic members of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation expressed apprehension in a letter to Duffy and Bedford.

“The November 12 nationwide ground stop disrupted air travel across the country, eroded public trust in our aviation system, and raised serious questions about the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) ability to ensure reliable and resilient operations,” the lawmakers said. “The ground stop demonstrated a breakdown in a system Americans rely on, and Congress was left to piece together critical facts.”

The lawmakers said L3Harris shared that 400 upgraded routers have been installed and 69 are operational. The copper-to-fiber transition, in total, will involve converting 3,600-plus routers to Juniper devices.

“With thousands of conversions remaining, FAA must address outstanding safety and reliability concerns before expanding installation,” the lawmakers wrote, adding that they were requesting an immediate pause on the deployment of additional devices.

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“Deployment should resume after the FAA demonstrates the devices’ readiness for safe deployment through improved operational testing, independent validation, verified failover capability and rollback procedures,” the lawmakers said.

The lawmakers also asked for a complete account of what happened leading up to the nationwide ground stop and how additional funding would address the vulnerabilities presented during the incident.

The FAA has already received $12.5 billion for air traffic control upgrades. The funds have gone toward an AI-powered aviation data management tool, digitized flight strips, analog communication upgrades and floppy disk replacements. The DOT unit has worked to distinguish what happened Nov. 13 from the broader modernization effort.

“None of the upgraded towers that received modifications from the down payment in the Working Families Tax Cuts went down,” the FAA said Sunday. “This type of work has been going on for years to transition from old copper wires that are being disconnected due to their obsolescence.”

Earlier this week, DOT officials said the router believed to be responsible for the communication issues is at an L3Harris lab in Florida for analysis. FBI agents, alongside FAA staff, are onsite to oversee the investigation.

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Results from the investigation have not yet been publicized.