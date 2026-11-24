The Small Business Administration has a plan to address well-documented weaknesses in its information security program after the agency scrapped a tool to track cybersecurity risks.

An Office of Inspector General report on SBA compliance with the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) detailed the agency’s deficiencies on the implementation of controls within risk and asset management and continuous monitoring systems.

The report, released Monday, noted that the SBA has been without an automated enterprise-wide system to track cybersecurity risk management information in its information systems since it “discontinued” a planned governance, risk and compliance (GRC) tool.

An SBA OIG report published in May said the agency planned to integrate “additional oversight checkpoints and automated reminders” into “the new GRC tool,” with an estimated completion date of June 1.

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But the agency shifted gears since then, according to the new report, moving away from the GRC resource and leaving the SBA to rely “on manual processes to manage and track cybersecurity risk information across its information systems.”

“This reliance on manual processes contributed to delays or gaps in monitoring system security status,” the OIG added, “including the timely completion of annual security assessments” and the “maintenance of valid” authorizations to operate, among other uses.

Though it’s unclear from the report why the SBA decided against adopting the GRC tool, it has instead settled on a continuous authorization and monitoring system from ServiceNow, the agency’s deputy chief information officer said in a response letter to the OIG’s recommendations.

Douglas Robertson wrote in the letter that the new tool would serve as “the centralized, authoritative record for all system authorizations, including ATO milestones, expiration and renewal dates” and other contingency plans and documentation.

The system will also generate automated notifications that remind system owners of “upcoming milestones and expirations,” the deputy CIO said, while the status of ATOs will be reported via the chief information security officer’s dashboard.

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The audit, conducted by KPMG on behalf of the SBA OIG from Oct. 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026, identified other cybersecurity shortcomings at the agency based on FISMA metrics, including in security training and cyber supply chain risk management.

But it also highlighted improvements in contingency planning and a top-of-the-scale rating for incident response. The SBA specifically got better in identity and access management, the OIG said, “by consistently implementing a way to manage exceptions for users who cannot use a personal identity verification card to securely access the network.”