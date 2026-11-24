Several federal agencies did not fix information and communication technology (ICT) accessibility issues after an undercover audit conducted by the Government Accountability Office, per a report published last week.

Writing in as a member of the public, GAO auditors flagged accessibility issues to agencies between September 2025 and February of this year. After following up, the office found that nine agencies did not resolve the issue and 19 agencies did not reply, as of May.

“Regardless of the cause, members of the public could wait a month or longer for an agency to address an issue—if it is addressed at all—preventing them from fully accessing information from federal agencies,” the report said. “If agencies do not address such issues, they risk hindering employee and public access to key resources and raise the likelihood that unanswered feedback will escalate to formal complaints or lawsuits.”

ICT includes technologies like forms and websites, it said, and if ICT is not accessible, “millions of Americans who have a disability may be unable to access these services.”

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GAO said that while these results are “not necessarily representative of how all feedback is processed at a given agency,” and 14 of the 23 agencies fixed the issues, the number of non-replies “suggests that the issues with feedback processes we found may be pervasive.”

Further, in a General Services Administration survey cited in the report, 60 agencies said they had tested only about 37% of their public-facing websites in the past year for ICT accessibility, along with only 5% of their software and 4% of their hardware.

“Testing ICT before it is deployed is a key step in avoiding or addressing inaccessible ICT,” it said.

When it comes to formal complaints, the number agencies receive “likely undercounts the full number of accessibility issues” due to data issues, broken links and possible feelings from federal employees with disabilities that formal complaints might be “risky” for their careers.

The departments of the Interior, State, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development, as well as NASA, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Office of Personnel Management, and the Small Business and Social Security administrations, have not fixed their accessibility issues as of May, the report said.

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Of the three agencies that GAO audited in depth — the departments of Homeland Security, Agriculture and Housing and Urban Development — DHS “generally follows leading practices.”

However, shrinking IT accessibility staff and “shadow ICT,” where ICT might be developed by a team that does not go through proper protocols, remain problems.

USDA’s policy is 12 years old, the report said. HUD officials said it was “very likely” that ICT was developed without being tested, it said, and lost “all temporary and potentially permanent” IT accessibility staff in 2025. Planned next steps were “paused indefinitely due to staffing constraints,” it said.

“HUD officials do not have data on the amount of ICT being developed or procured agencywide, completed testing results, or the accessibility of deployed ICT,” the report said. “HUD officials said they would like to monitor whether the agency was following ICT accessibility requirements using a centralized system for tracking testing documentation, but this effort was contingent on staffing resources.”

GAO recommended USDA finalize an updated policy for ICT and update training. The office also recommended that HUD find “cost-effective ways to fulfill key roles” and verify testing results. The agencies neither agreed nor disagreed with the recommendations.

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USDA, DHS, HUD and GSA did not have comments on the report, it said. The report was requested by a bipartisan group of six senators, including Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.