The Small Business Administration’s top IT official has a clear mandate when it comes to technology services: Make the agency “more like a bank.”

During a FedTalks panel discussion Tuesday about the future of digital services and citizen experiences, Hartley Caldwell IV said he was told by agency leadership when he assumed the CIO position in May 2025 that users of SBA technology should “have the same kind of experience they get from a banking institution.”

As a longtime financial services executive with stops at Fiserv, Citi and E*TRADE, Caldwell thought that goal made sense given SBA’s role in managing more than a trillion dollars in assets, which he said would make it the sixth-largest bank in the United States.

“Very simple,” he said. “Focus on UI. Focus on UX. Focus on personas and take them on journeys.”

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An initial step for Caldwell was reorganizing the SBA’s “people, processes and tools” to make sure all technology staffers were working together and the agency had “one enterprise view of the project” it now operates.

From there, the SBA consolidated 11 data centers in the cloud, replatformed “the entire network,” strengthened its cybersecurity posture and made it so users “have one place to log in.”

“So all of this goes into actually improving customer services because [you’re] arming your employees with the best tools, making sure your processes [are] in place, but never forgetting your services,” he said.

One of the SBA’s newest services is the Intelligent Capital Access Platform (iCAP), a management platform that the agency said is designed to make “lending faster, simpler and more secure.”

The launch of iCAP earlier this month followed a six-month pilot and is a major step in moving away from a decades-old software system called ETRAN, which came under fire in many watchdog reports.

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It’s unclear where the SBA stands on its Unified Certification Platform (UCP), a streamlined online certification platform whose troubled launch late in the Biden administration drew the ire of the Government Accountability Office and lawmakers over delays and cybersecurity issues.

The SBA didn’t respond to requests for comment about iCAP or UCP. Caldwell didn’t mention either platform during his remarks Tuesday, but both initiatives seem to align with what he called “the top of the iceberg” and all the work being done “underneath the website.”

“The new networks, the laptops, the CRM platform,” he said. “We see the website, the experiences that people are operating there, and then we’re measuring our service levels.”

Measuring service levels includes taking “a lot of feedback” from website visitors via SBA Agent, Caldwell said, an artificial intelligence pilot. Like on a bank’s website, users can ask the agent all sorts of small business-related questions.

“You cannot ask it to make a burrito and do Python coding,” he said. But visitors can ask about Hub Zones, disaster loans, tax credits and myriad other SBA topics.

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“So you basically have an SBA buddy who’s constantly there,” Caldwell said. That’s really the future — customized user experiences and personalization.”