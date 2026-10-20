Google launches Gemini for government services as new ‘agentic solution’

Google has a new industry-specific Gemini agentic artificial intelligence offering for government services, now in preview for federal, state and local governments, the company announced Tuesday.

Billed as an “agentic solution” already used by the Department of Health and Human Services, Gemini for government services includes “specialized skills for government personnel, data connectors to frequently-used systems, the foundational Gemini platform, and an expanding partner ecosystem of third-party agents,” a press release said.

“Gemini for government services provides a secure environment for agencies to automate workflows, allowing civil servants to focus on delivering the responsive, high-quality services that citizens expect,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in the release.

Gemini for government services “will meet the highest security and compliance standards required” and will “automate and accelerate” complex administrative tasks using specialized public tools and connections with other software, the release said.

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Some of these tasks include policy interpretation and regulatory adherence, procurement and compliance support, as well as constituent engagement, plain language translation, and document intake, it said.

Karen Dahut, Google Public Sector’s CEO, highlighted at Tuesday’s Google Public Sector Summit how Gemini has been used across the federal government already, saying it “powered flight readiness and astronaut safety for Artemis II” and is being used across the Defense Department.

Google was also named a technology partner in the recent launch of America-dot-gov, “leveraging Gemini to help more than 100 million people access public resources with greater ease and speed,” she said.

“By supporting the administration’s vision for digital modernization, we are committed to making these everyday public services seamless, accessible, and responsive,” she said.

The summit’s slogan this year was “where mission meets moonshot.” Ed Forst, administrator of the General Services Administration, also spoke at the summit, saying America-dot-gov was his “moonshot.”

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“Under President Trump, we are really embracing a far different future and bringing it forward to today,” he said. “I think the conviction is, if we get it right, more people will do more with the government, and that’s what America-dot-gov really is.”

Forst said his first year at GSA was about “experimentation” and to “get people comfortable.” He said next year is going to be about “how do we embolden people to take big steps for what we see and what we could do next.”

“We are now at the doorstep of being able to say, in our first year, we saved a million hours of work based on the things that we’re doing, which enables to do a lot more — the stuff we weren’t getting to do — to go deeper and smarter and better and faster,” he said. “So I’m not going to tell you what the next thing is, but I’m really pumped at the results.”

Google’s OneGov deal with GSA for Gemini access for $0.47 per agency is set to expire Nov. 15.