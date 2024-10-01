GSA begins COMET II contracting process

The General Services Administration is seeking sources for market research through the agency’s eBuy program for the CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation II (COMET II).

The request for quote, which was shared in an email with FedScoop, aims to provide industry with the draft COMET II Performance Work Statement (PWS) as well as gain feedback on the initial task orders and the PWS, according to the posting. The multi-award blanket purchase agreement from the GSA aims to provide services and IT products to support GSA IT transformation, modernization, creative and maintenance efforts, according to the post.

Contractors who are ultimately selected for awards must “be able to build secure applications, platforms, IT development services and products by utilizing human centered design … thinking.” Additionally, the agency added agile software development methods and responsible use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, as applicable, to resolve user problems and deliver.

“The COMET II BPA Contractors must be able to expertly deliver in the overarching objectives, either individually or through teaming arrangements,” the RFQ states. “The BPA will provide a streamlined process to support the purchase of IT products and agile delivery services.”

Advertisement

GSA is also looking for contractors who can deliver custom code development and “utilization of existing marketplace products. COMET II BPA vendors must be skilled with integration of commercial off the shelf … solutions,” along with software as a service or hybrid solutions to make an effective and economical solution for the government.

The GSA’s first of these blanket purchase agreements, COMET, came after the agency’s CIO Application Maintenance, Enhancements and Operations (CAMEO) project in 2019. This BPA was used to launch an agencywide contract-writing system and modernize its point-of-sale system in 2020. In 2019, however, the GSA awarded 12 spots to both large and small businesses to modernize backend procurement systems.

This RFQ is set to close Wednesday.