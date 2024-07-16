GSA calls for nominations to emerging tech-focused acquisition advisory committee

The General Services Administration’s Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee (GAP FAC) is seeking nominations for members who have expertise in emerging technology and acquisition.

In a Federal Register posting Tuesday, the GSA said the recently renewed GAP FAC will be composed of between 10 and 30 federal and non-federal members to support the group’s new focus area within artificial intelligence, cloud computing and infrastructure, machine learning, cybersecurity and other technology-related subjects.

The committee will focus on turning the following topics into “more detailed and actionable priorities,” per the posting: policy and regulatory changes that could enable the use of generative AI for federal acquisition; how the GSA acquisition policy could strengthen the role of disruptive, emerging technologies in the acquisition process; and cybersecurity and accessibility considerations adopted to ensure equitable environments, among others.

“In the selection of members for the advisory committee, GSA will follow the process in GSA Order ADM 5420.40E, GSA Federal Advisory Committee Management Program, and consider a cross-section of those directly affected, interested, and qualified, as appropriate to the nature and functions of the advisory committee,” the notice states.

Along with its exploration into the use of AI in the acquisition process, the committee will also be focused on “identifying guardrails to safeguard the acquisition of disruptive technology — to ensure clarity on requirements and business value.”

Udaya Patnaik, chief innovation officer for the Office of IT Category in GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, said last month during a Professional Services Council event that the limited knowledge of AI’s capabilities aren’t clear, presenting a challenge when trying to interact with a “constantly evolving technology.”

“That requires a level of transparency between industry and government to really say, ‘look, this is what we know, and this is what we don’t know,’” Patnaik said

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation that would require federal agencies to assess risks posed by AI, including data ownership and civil liberties, before purchasing.