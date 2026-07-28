GSA inks agentic AI OneGov deal with CORAS

The General Services Administration has struck a new agentic artificial intelligence OneGov deal with CORAS, it announced Tuesday.

Billing itself as a secure decision maker, CORAS is a FedRAMP High-certified agentic-AI platform that has already been authorized for use at the Department of Defense.

“This partnership with CORAS expands the range of AI-enabled capabilities available to agencies as they evaluate solutions that support mission and operational requirements,” acting Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Laura Stanton said in a press release.

The release said CORAS’ agentic AI orchestrator, named Gary, will “accelerate AI adoption across federal agencies and equip them to automate manual, repetitive tasks that tie up staff and delay mission goals.”

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Touting no custom software development required, the release said CORAS’s products like Gary and App Factory make “decision-ready work products … with human reviewers in the loop at every step.”

“Gary runs a governed digital workforce that takes the manual analysis, reporting, and paperwork off people’s desks and executes it under human-authored rules, with a person approving every result and a full audit trail behind it,” said Dan Naselius, CORAS president and chief technology officer.

The OneGov offer includes a 90-day pilot and 40-80% off Gary products through Sept. 30, 2027. This deal has been on the OneGov website since at least June 24, according to the Internet Archive.