GSA rolls out pilot federal co-working space with new tech for hybrid telework

The General Services Administration on Wednesday opened a pilot co-working space at its headquarters that boasts cutting-edge cameras for virtual meetings and a flexible layout that could be rolled out to other agencies in the future.

The Workplace Innovation Lab is open to all federal employees, who can reserve space for time periods ranging from a single hour to entire weeks. GSA will use new lab to gather feedback and data as it works to shape the future of work across federal government.

The 25,000-square-foot space is intended to serve as a prototype for the future of federal agency offices, including trial of new technology that will increase the connectivity of federal employees.

Commenting on the new lab, GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said: “The future of the office workplace is now. We’re imagining it and building it right here in partnership with both industry innovators and our federal customers.”

She added: “This is a space where agency decision makers and their teams can experience the latest technologies, equipment, and furniture that’s designed to empower federal employees to deliver even more effectively.”

The space also features sustainable technology solutions ranging from power-over-ethernet cabling (which eliminates the need for expensive steel cabling) to solar powered light fixtures that support GSA’s drive toward net zero carbon facilities.