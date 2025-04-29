Housing and Urban Development has a new acting CIO

Sairah Ijaz is no longer the chief information officer of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to an update made to CIO.gov, a webpage operated by the Chief Information Officers Council.

Juan Sargeant, previously HUD’s deputy CIO, is now acting as the top IT official.

Ijaz was elevated to acting CIO last year, according to a LinkedIn post. Ijaz, who did not respond to a request for comment by publication time, has worked at HUD since 2016 and previously served in IT roles at the Government Accountability Office and the Social Security Administration.

A webpage for the CIO’s office of HUD currently produces a 404 error and redirects to the agency’s homepage. A leadership website for HUD currently has contradicting information. Ijaz is listed as chief information officer and chief artificial intelligence officer in one section, but a separate biography lists her as the deputy CIO, though it’s not clear if that page is out of date.

Sargeant, who started at HUD in 2019, is listed as deputy CIO on the agency’s leadership page.

The switch is just the latest shakeup in agency chief information officers across the Trump administration. The Energy Department has already cycled through two permanent CIOs during this administration, while the Small Business Administration, the Social Security Administration and the Treasury Department have also made changes.