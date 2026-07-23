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Senate Dems say IRS chief may have ‘misled’ Congress on staffing answers

The lawmakers demanded answers from Frank Bisignano about the “discrepancy” between cutting staff and then reportedly moving to hire thousands.

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Frank Bisignano arrives to a House Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on June 10, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Amid a reported hiring binge at the IRS following a monthslong spree of staff cuts, more than a dozen Senate Democrats launched an investigation Thursday into whether the tax agency’s chief executive misled Congress about workforce issues.

In a letter to Frank Bisignano led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the lawmakers painted the puzzling picture of an agency that shed more than a quarter of its staff only to later request special authorities to hire 8,000 staffers on an accelerated timeline, according to NOTUS.

Before the revelation of the IRS’s hiring push, Bisignano defended agency workforce decisions in the media, telling Fox Business in April that there was “no staffing shortage.” 

Appearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Tax Day, the IRS CEO took a victory lap on what he called the “most successful filing season” ever, claiming the agency had “less people and better results.”

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But that bravado, the lawmakers wrote, was undercut by a January memo from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, which warned of IT project delays, inventory backlogs and customer service issues due to workforce reductions.

The memo obtained by NOTUS, sent in February, also sounded the alarm on the impact of a severely downsized workforce, with the IRS’s chief human capital officer pointing specifically to compromised operations and a possibly ballooning backlog of tax forms and taxpayer communications. 

“This memo was sent well before your appearances before the House Ways and Means Committee in March and the Senate Finance Committee in April,” the Senate Democrats wrote in the letter, which was first reported by CNBC. “Yet when addressing Members of Congress, you did not mention the ‘ongoing staffing shortages [that] put the 2026 Filing Season at risk’ that IRS officials identified in the memo — instead, you repeatedly denied the existence of a staffing shortage.

“This discrepancy requires an explanation,” the lawmakers continued, warning Bisignano that “knowingly and willfully” lying to Congress “may be subject to penalties.” 

In an emailed statement to FedScoop, an IRS spokesperson said the agency “delivered a historically successful filing season” that included average refunds that were 11% higher than the previous year.

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“Senator Warren’s fixation on the headcount of IRS employees, instead of results, will not deter the Trump administration from making the IRS more efficient, accountable, and responsive to American taxpayers,” the spokesperson continued. “IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano remains committed to maintaining the right workforce and delivering the world-class service American taxpayers deserve.”

By Aug. 5, the Senate Democrats requested answers from Bisignano about the reporting on special IRS hiring authorities, including details on the timeline, whether the request was granted, how many employees have been hired and where those staffers have been assigned.

The lawmakers also asked Bisignano if he was aware of the memo cited in NOTUS’s reporting, and how he came to believe that there were no staffing shortages at the IRS when he testified before Congress.

Warren was joined in her letter by Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Jeanne Sheheen of New Hampshire, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Cory Booker of New Jersey, John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Peter Welch of Vermont, and Raphael Warnock of Georgia,

This story was updated July 23, 2026, with comments from an IRS spokesperson.

Matt Bracken

Written by Matt Bracken

Matt Bracken is the editor in chief of FedScoop. Before joining Scoop News Group in 2023, Matt worked in various editing, reporting and digital roles at Morning Consult, The Baltimore Sun and the Arizona Daily Star. You can reach him on Signal at MattBracken.33 or email him at matt.bracken@scoopnewsgroup.com.

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