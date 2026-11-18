The Department of Justice is working to close technology gaps and address tech debt while its appetite for emerging technologies grows, according to DOJ CIO Nikki Collier, who spoke on stage Tuesday during FedTalks 2026.

The focus on minimizing antiquated tools has only sharpened following a tidal wave of tech outages impacting the federal government and private industry.

“Reality set in last week with legacy systems,” said Collier, who also serves as deputy assistant attorney general, referring to the instability shown across several systems.

“I can’t speak to what occurred, but I can only imagine decades and decades of putting band-aids on systems that we spend countless hours, resources trying to save a legacy system when we should be planning to just tear it down and do away with it,” Collier added. “That’s the approach that I would like to take.”

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The Bureau of Prisons is one DOJ component that has benefited from the modernization push. Last month, the unit began replacing old radio equipment in what BOP characterized as “one of the largest technology improvements in the agency’s history,” per a press release. In August, BOP migrated inmate records to a modern cloud platform. The DOJ component is also expanding self-service analytic tools and continuing to upgrade its remaining legacy applications.

“We know it’s difficult,” Collier said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. There’s going to be some setbacks. We’re going to have to reset in some situations, but we have to do it and we have to put our money behind that.”

Funding is a limiting factor for DOJ. It’s easy to fall behind on emerging tech adoption when so many resources are needed to maintain legacy systems — or sunset them in favor of standing up more modern tools.

“Funding is so critically important because in order for us to adopt those emerging technologies, we need funding,” Collier said. “I haven’t got any new money.”

Collier’s message to vendors interested in helping the DOJ reach its goals was simple: show the possibilities and say which providers make up their ecosystem.

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“I need to know who you are partnering with, who you are working with, who’s provided that software, that hardware,” Collier said. “I need to understand that because that could introduce risk.”

Federal agencies have made AI inroads over the past few years. The goal for the DOJ, however, isn’t to match its sister agencies’ abilities.

“I need you to stop telling me what my government partners are doing,” Collier said. “The government is behind … I need to be able to move beyond where the government is today.”

DOJ formed an AI-focused task force, called DOJ-SITF, in October. The task force will help on a range of AI goals, from organizing the agency’s criminal and civil law enforcement efforts involving AI to developing guidance for the prosecution of unlawful AI-related conduct.

“The creation of the DOJ-SITF marks an important moment for the Department to help advance [AI] technologies and, at the same time, protect American innovation,” Stephen Weiss, associate deputy attorney general at DOJ, said in the press release unveiling the task force earlier this month.

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“The Department also has a responsibility to utilize law enforcement tools at our disposal to deter improper use of [AI], harden regular reporting on [AI] risk and response, and ensure companies exercise vigorous internal controls so that [AI] technology behaves as intended,” Weiss added.