Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the router believed to be responsible for the communication issues Friday is now at an L3Harris lab in Florida for analysis, along with Federal Aviation Administration staff and FBI agents.

“I called [FBI Director] Kash Patel, and said, ‘Kash, would you send your agents just to make sure everything, per the FBI’s thought process, it’s all being done right,’” Duffy said Monday on CNBC. “Everybody is congregated in Florida, and we are going to do an analysis on the server and the methods that were used on its installation.”

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports Friday afternoon after experiencing instability at 17 of the 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers and several Terminal Radar Approach Controls.

The ground stop lasted for nearly four hours and 40 minutes, but travelers felt the impact throughout the weekend. Around 18,000 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled from Friday to Sunday, per aviation data tracker FlightAware.

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The FAA said there was not a full radio and radar outage, but the system was disrupted. The router was installed as part of a routine replacement in El Dorado, Ark., by L3Harris. The FAA said it has disabled the potentially faulty functionality on roughly 60 similar routers in the system as a precaution, per a FAQ posted Sunday.

“None of the upgraded towers that received modifications from the down payment in the Working Families Tax Cuts went down,” the FAA said Sunday. “This type of work has been going on for years to transition from old copper wires that are being disconnected due to their obsolescence.”

“It is important to distinguish routine equipment upgrades from the FAA’s broader modernization effort,” the FAA added.

Still, Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford are using the incident to push for additional funds for the FAA’s tech overhaul.

“I want $50 billion,” Duffy told reporters at the White House on Friday — and doubled down on the sentiment throughout the weekend.

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There are reports that Bedford met with House and Senate members Sunday and Duffy is set to speak with lawmakers Tuesday. Lawmakers have had varying responses thus far.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has expressed his support for the bigger budget. But Democrats have generally pushed for more answers about the Friday incident and oversight.

“Recent events are not the result of a lack of funding or support from this Congress,” said House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Subcommittee ranking member James Clyburn, D-S.C.

“They result from leadership decisions that continue to put politics and private interests above the public’s interests,” the congressional leaders said in a statement published Sunday. “If more taxpayer dollars are desired, the Secretary must submit his justifications to this Committee and the nation’s taxpayers.”

Other congressional leaders weren’t convinced that a larger funding pool would fix the issue.

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“Shoveling money at the problem isn’t the same as fixing it,” Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in a statement Saturday. “Legitimate questions have already [been] raised about whether the FAA’s implementation strategy was moving faster than its safety evaluations, workforce training, and independent oversight actually support.”