Navigating cloud complexity more effectively to accomplish more with less

Public sector organizations today face a fundamental dilemma: They must innovate to deliver digital services on par with today’s commercial sector, yet lack access to the same level of resources. This disparity has challenged agencies for years, but has grown more acute this year due to unexpected staff and budget cuts.

Adding to that pressure is a newer challenge: keeping pace with and adapting to the unprecedented acceleration of technology developments and their cascading impact on agency operations.

Carm Taglienti is the Chief Technology Officer for Insight Public Sector.

This reality requires a shift in thinking. The traditional approach of researching available IT solutions to meet specific agency needs and embarking on lengthy acquisition and implementation journeys is no longer sustainable, not when the underlying software and technology change almost constantly.

Taking a different approach

The shift to cloud services over the past decade has eased some of those pressures. It has allowed agencies to transfer much of their IT burden to cloud providers and capitalize on the continuous wave of software and infrastructure upgrades the cloud provides. The cloud, however, has evolved into a vast, complex and fast-moving world. Amazon Web Services (AWS), for instance, offers over 300 distinct services and facilitates hundreds more through third-party solutions.

The central question for any agency becomes, “How do we navigate this world to our advantage?” Simply tasking a team to “go figure out AWS” can lead to months of research, trial-and-error, and inefficient spending.

Increasingly, the answer is: Agencies need an experienced “sherpa” — a trusted advisory team has already mapped and is familiar with the technology terrain.

Navigating toward faster results

Working with an experienced cloud consultancy can give agency leaders a more precise roadmap for navigating options and identifying the best solutions for their specific mission needs—saving time, avoiding costly mistakes, and building a more flexible foundation for future needs.

Cloud consultancies and managed services providers (MSPs) like Insight, which are actively working with AWS’s experts and the latest cloud services, are in an advantageous position to enable public agencies to modernize their data systems faster and more efficiently, regardless of their resources, by helping them to:

Modernize aging infrastructure to unlock new capabilities: Many agencies are held back by unsupportable legacy systems. Modernizing this infrastructure is the essential first step to breaking free from technical debt. But it’s also essential to carefully assess those systems, identify which cloud features and applications are most suitable, and know what it takes to migrate to current-era technology successfully. Harness data analytics for mission-critical insight: True modernization is about more than updating systems; it’s about making data a strategic asset. The cloud provides an unparalleled ability to ingest, process, and analyze vast, disparate datasets to generate actionable intelligence that can transform how a mission is executed. But without experienced guidance, it can also lead to unnecessary experimentation and unexpected costs. Leverage proven technology to maximize limited budgets: In an environment of fiscal constraint, technology is the ultimate force multiplier. By adopting proven, well-architected cloud solutions, agencies can automate tasks, scale resources on demand, and achieve a level of efficiency that allows them to accomplish far more without a proportional increase in spending. The key is in the planning, testing and execution. A veteran advisory team can minimize the time it takes and maximize the results, whatever the circumstances.

Leveraging the cloud for the unexpected

We’ve seen the power of this approach vividly illustrated in our work linking emergency management systems in response to crises like the California wildfires. In these situations, the central challenge is data chaos. You have multiple organizations—police, fire, local assistance, FEMA—each with its own systems and data formats.

We helped create a unified common operating picture from this disparate information by leveraging our knowledge of the cloud and establishing a secure data landing zone where each organization can push its data. This creates a single, integrated repository.

But that was just the first step. It’s not just about centralizing data communication; it’s about generating relevant analysis. Using cloud-based data analytics tools, we helped process this torrent of information to provide all stakeholders with a unified view of the incident, enabling smarter, faster, and more coordinated decision-making. This unified communications and data analytics platform is transient; it can be spun up on demand for an event and turned off afterward, providing immense capability on a pay-for-what-you-use basis that respects limited budgets.

This is where our partnership with AWS truly becomes a force multiplier. We see it as a “shared development model.” AWS handles the extensive technical work of building and maintaining a wide range of secure, compliant, and innovative services. This enables a partner like Insight to focus on solving the business problem.

Our cloud expertise encompasses the entire cloud journey, and we have the right building blocks to craft and deploy solutions that directly support an agency’s mission. This approach helps us speed up the delivery process and allows our customers to act faster, confident that they are building on a proven, resilient foundation even when resources are limited.

Ultimately, government agencies are better served when they tap the expertise of specialists who aren’t just technology providers or system integrators but a true solutions partner who can serve as an IT sherpa. By combining a deep understanding of the public sector’s unique challenges with the immense capabilities of the AWS cloud, we can help agencies move beyond simply surviving with limited resources to truly thriving—innovating, improving, and delivering on their critical missions for the public good.

Learn more about how Insight and AWS can help your organization optimize its use of AI and the cloud.

Discover how other AWS partners are helping agencies accelerate their AI and cloud modernization efforts.

This article was sponsored by AWS and Insight.