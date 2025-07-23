Trump releases AI Action Plan aimed at winning race with China

The Trump administration released its much-anticipated AI Action Plan on Wednesday, centering efforts on competition with foreign adversaries like China and outlining dozens of actions for the federal government.

The 28-page plan is divided into three pillars — accelerating innovation, building infrastructure, and leading in international AI diplomacy and security — and generally prioritizes eliminating barriers for the technology as well as its widespread use. It comes ahead of the expected release and signing of corresponding executive orders later Wednesday.

Specifically, tasks in the plan include updating federal procurement guidance to ensure agencies purchase the technology from only companies “who ensure that their systems are objective and free from top-down ideological bias,” removing regulatory burdens for AI, and limiting federal funding to states with “burdensome AI regulations.”

“We’re not alone in recognizing the economic, geopolitical, and national security importance of AI, which is why winning the AI race is non-negotiable,” Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said during a call Wednesday morning with reporters.

Advertisement

Kratsios said the plan contains over 90 actions and was developed with “overwhelming input from industry, academia and civil society,” including a request for information that generated over 10,000 responses. The plan, he said, was also developed with urgency in mind as all of the actions can be accomplished in six months to a year.

The document comes after President Donald Trump rescinded President Joe Biden AI executive order and directed the creation of his own AI Action Plan in the first days of the administration.

This story is being updated.