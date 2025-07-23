Advertisement

Vote today for the 2025 FedScoop 50 awards.

Cast your vote!

Trump releases AI Action Plan aimed at winning race with China

The plan outlines over 90 federal actions, including ensuring the government buys AI free from “ideological bias” and mandating broad LLM access across agencies.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House on July 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to speak at an artificial intelligence and energy summit. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Trump administration released its much-anticipated AI Action Plan on Wednesday, centering efforts on competition with foreign adversaries like China and outlining dozens of actions for the federal government. 

The 28-page plan is divided into three pillars — accelerating innovation, building infrastructure, and leading in international AI diplomacy and security — and generally prioritizes eliminating barriers for the technology as well as its widespread use. It comes ahead of the expected release and signing of corresponding executive orders later Wednesday. 

Specifically, tasks in the plan include updating federal procurement guidance to ensure agencies purchase the technology from only companies “who ensure that their systems are objective and free from top-down ideological bias,” removing regulatory burdens for AI, and limiting federal funding to states with “burdensome AI regulations.” 

“We’re not alone in recognizing the economic, geopolitical, and national security importance of AI, which is why winning the AI race is non-negotiable,” Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said during a call Wednesday morning with reporters.

Advertisement

Kratsios said the plan contains over 90 actions and was developed with “overwhelming input from industry, academia and civil society,” including a request for information that generated over 10,000 responses. The plan, he said, was also developed with urgency in mind as all of the actions can be accomplished in six months to a year.

The document comes after President Donald Trump rescinded President Joe Biden AI executive order and directed the creation of his own AI Action Plan in the first days of the administration.  

This story is being updated.

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

Madison Alder is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Her reporting has included tracking government uses of artificial intelligence and monitoring changes in federal contracting. She’s broadly interested in issues involving health, law, and data. Before joining FedScoop, Madison was a reporter at Bloomberg Law where she covered several beats, including the federal judiciary, health policy, and employee benefits. A west-coaster at heart, Madison is originally from Seattle and is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

James Walkinshaw details his tech agenda; IRS has lost 25% of its IT workforce since Trump took office

DOD Cyber Crime Center’s Ariana Tifft on how cost and security are driving hybrid cloud decisions

A new effort to rebuild federal capacity in the wake of cuts

Army awards $100M contract for Next-Gen command and control prototype; House bill eyes digitization to fix arcane federal permitting process

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV