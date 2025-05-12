OPM cancels its sole-source award for Workday HR services

The Office of Personnel Management abruptly canceled a sole-source contract for HR services from Workday on Friday, roughly a week after it was awarded.

Despite its initial justification describing the agency’s urgent need for services only Workday could provide, OPM clawed back the justification and terminated the $342,200 award “for convenience.”

The agency didn’t respond to FedScoop’s request for comment for further information about why the contract was canceled, including whether it planned to hold a competition for the award or whether not having the services quickly would impact the agency’s upcoming modernization deadlines.

In its original justification, OPM said that the sole-source award — those made to a single company without a bidding process — was needed “due to an urgent confluence of operational failures and binding federal mandates that require immediate action.”

Advertisement

OPM cited its outdated HR systems, saying they’d reached a point of failure that is causing errors and disruptions. The Trump administration’s workforce restructuring efforts necessitate having “real-time” data as well as “integrated HR capabilities that OPM’s current systems cannot deliver,” OPM said.

At the time, OPM estimated that holding a competition would cause a six- to nine-month delay in the award, while risking compliance and cost issues.

Disclosure of the award came shortly before OPM published guidance outlining a rapid timeline for making federal retirements — which currently rely mostly on paper records — fully digital. That was an issue it said in the disclosure that the new Workday system would solve.

In response to a request for comment about the cancellation, a Workday spokesperson said the company “remains committed to supporting the federal government with its HR modernization efforts.”