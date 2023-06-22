SAIC wins $1.3B Treasury cloud contract

The Department of Treasury awarded Science Applications International Corp. a $1.3 billion cloud modernization contract, the company announced Thursday.

Under the single-award contract, called T-Cloud, SAIC will support Treasury’s adoption of a multi-cloud environment as a cloud broker, centralizing management of services from major cloud providers like Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle, with the opportunity to onboard others.

“T-Cloud will enable the Treasury Department to rapidly and securely adopt a modern, flexible and cost-effective approach to utilizing and consuming data in the cloud,” said Bob Genter, SAIC’s president of defense and civilian sector. “SAIC is honored to be the Treasury Department’s cloud services digital transformation partner.”

SAIC will also provide services for business operations, technical, security, network, service desk, subject matter expert support, and transition services, according to a news release.

Treasury has been planning out T-Cloud since as far back as 2019, when it introduced a cloud roadmap developed by its Office of the Chief Information Officer in collaboration with the IRS, procurement offices and other stakeholders.

“At present, Treasury bureaus are individually moving forward with cloud solutions, and have implemented a number of cloud solutions to address unique mission priorities requiring agile and elastic approaches, often through duplicative contract actions,” that roadmap explained. “This scattered approach, while offering varying degrees of agility for individual customers, ignores opportunities for cost reduction through service deduplication and consolidated procurement actions.”

The contract has a seven-year period of performance.

Treasury isn’t the only large department to award a major cloud contract recently. The Department of the Interior last week awarded Peraton a $1 billion cloud contract. And, the Department of Agriculture is plotting a similar departmentwide contract for cloud adoption.