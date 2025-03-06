SSA bans news websites on agency devices

The Social Security Administration will no longer allow employees using agency devices to access “general news” websites.

The agency’s leadership sent an email to all SSA employees Wednesday stating that effective immediately, the agency “is implementing additional restrictions to the categories of websites prohibited from government-furnished equipment.” The message, obtained by FedScoop, lists general news as one of the banned categories, along with online shopping and sports.

It’s not totally clear what constitutes “general news,” but an SSA employee confirmed that many mainstream news websites like CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, the New York Times and the Washington Post have been blocked. Though others, like Politico and Axios, are allowed at the time of publication.

Employees who believe they have “legitimate business” can file for an exemption with their supervisor, per the email.

Advertisement

The SSA did not return a request for comment.

The change comes as the Trump administration has gone toe-to-toe with several mainstream media outlets. The White House recently changed the policy for the press pool covering the presidency, taking control of the pool from the White House Correspondents Association so that it can determine what outlets are allowed access. The administration also banned the Associated Press from participating in White House events after the publication refused to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” following President Donald Trump’s executive order on the matter.