Biden expected to highlight $2.5B ARPA-H funding in State of the Union address

President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday is expected to tout $2.5 billion in funding authorized last year for the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

The new medical research agency received an initial $1 billion startup investment in March, which was followed by an additional $1 billion as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act for fiscal 2023.

Since the new agency’s launch, the funding has been used to support research across four key workstreams as it seeks to replicate the R&D model of military research agency DARPA. The four workstreams are: health science futures, scalable solutions, proactive health and resilient solutions.

According to White House briefing documents, in addition to highlighting funding obtained for ARPA-H, the president will also set out plans for federal agencies in the coming year to boost access to telehealth for U.S. citizens.

The Department of Health and Human Services will triple resources allocated to promoting interstate license reciprocity for the delivery of mental health services across state lines, while the Department of Veterans Affairs will launch a network of behavioral health clinicians to improve access to evidence-based mental health services.

In addition, Biden is expected to highlight plans to expand a virtual behavioral health center in use by the Pentagon, to provide 24/7 services to service members and and their families around the globe.

“On average, it takes 11 years after the onset of mental health symptoms for someone to seek treatment. We can do better,” a White House briefing sheet said. “To mitigate these challenges, the Administration is working to make care more affordable and accessible across all types of health insurance, integrating mental health services into settings that are more familiar, such as schools, and expanding access to telehealth.”

Biden during his first State of the Union last year announced a four-part Unity Agenda which focused on bipartisan issues that he plans to announce progress regarding during his speech this year: ending cancer as we know it; delivering on the sacred obligation to veterans; tackling the mental health crisis; and beating the opioid and overdose epidemic.