Treasury seeks information on user analytics software

The Treasury Department wants to get a better handle on how users are interacting with agency websites, applications and digital services, per a request for information posted this week.

Published Monday, the RFI calls for commercial analytics software to enhance Treasury’s “ability to understand, measure, and improve” visitors’ experiences with its web products.

The RFI is focused specifically on analytics tools that deliver “actionable insights” on consumer behavior and the effectiveness of content posted to Treasury platforms.

For example, Treasury’s RFI seeks “solutions” that can support real-time and historical tracking of user sessions, events and interactions; custom dashboards, reporting and data visualization; and access to analytical insights via interfaces for technical and non-technical users.

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Other audience-based analytics tools mentioned in the RFI include heatmaps, automated application monitoring, error logging and exception tracking. The agency also seeks software that can be integrated with other platforms and has in-app user feedback collection capabilities.

Treasury doesn’t currently have a contractor that supports these analytics efforts, and noted in the RFI that the intel it collects could be used to inform future procurement or simply serve as market research or acquisition strategy development.

Responses to Treasury’s RFI are due by July 16 at 9 a.m.