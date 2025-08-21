Trump targets federal web design in new executive order

President Donald Trump called for improvements to federal government websites in a Thursday executive order, arguing the U.S. government “has lagged behind in usability and aesthetics.”

The new directive is focused on both digital and physical spaces and launches an initiative it calls “America by Design” to achieve the administration’s goals. That effort will be led by a new National Design Studio and chief design officer that will coordinate agency actions. Federal agencies, for their part, will be required to “produce initial results” by July 4, 2026.

“It is the policy of my Administration to deliver digital and physical experiences that are both beautiful and efficient, improving the quality of life for our Nation,” the executive order states. “Towards that end, the National Design Studio will advise agencies on how to reduce duplicative design costs, use standardized design to enhance the public’s trust in high-impact service providers, and dramatically improve the quality of experiences offered to the American public.”

Specifically, agencies are required to prioritize improving websites and physical spaces “that have a major impact on Americans’ everyday lives.” The administrator of the General Services Administration is also instructed to consult with the new design official to update the U.S. Web Design System consistent with the order.

The U.S. Web Design System is a community to help agencies with design and maintenance of their digital presence that was initially established by 18F, which the Trump administration eliminated, and the U.S. Digital Service, which was turned into the DOGE. USWDS is maintained by GSA.

A fact sheet accompanying the release stated that less than 20% of federal websites use USWDS code, which contributes to the inconsistent and varied user experiences. It also stated that 6% of federal websites have a rating of “good” for mobile performance.

Agencies are further required to consult with the new design official to ensure compliance with the bipartisan 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (21st Century IDEA) under the order, though it wasn’t immediately clear what that would entail. That law, which was passed in 2018, already requires agencies to modernize their websites, digitize services, and improve customer experience, among other things.

Improving the accessibility and performance of government websites is an issue with historically bipartisan interest.

In its final days, the Biden administration, for example, shared a review of its efforts to improve government websites, reporting that over half had improved their metrics over the previous year. There was still room for improvement, however. That report stated that federal websites could improve things like having mechanisms for feedback, better search optimization, design consistency, and improved accessibility.