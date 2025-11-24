Amazon commits up to $50 billion to boost AI, supercomputing infrastructure for agencies

Amazon will pour billions into a new project to build out artificial intelligence and supercomputing capabilities for government customers using Amazon Web Services, the company’s flagship cloud computing platform.

The company announced the up to $50 billion investment Monday, stating it is estimated to add nearly 1.3 gigawatts of AI and supercomputing capacity through new data centers. The project is expected to break ground in 2026, Amazon said, describing it as the “first-ever AI and high-performance computing (HPC) purpose-built infrastructure for the U.S. government.”

The infrastructure will support AWS’s government-tailored platform GovCloud, along with AWS Secret and AWS Top Secret Cloud, which handle classified information primarily for the intelligence community.

The move comes amid the Trump administration’s push to increase AI use in government, framing the issue as a matter of national security as other countries race to advance the emerging technology. Amazon emphasized the project supports the priorities laid out in the White House’s AI Action Plan, which encourages the federal government to partner with technology companies to increase access to private-sector computing, models, and software.

Under the project, agencies will be able to access AWS’s AI features, including Amazon Bedrock, which can build generative AI applications using popular models, and Amazon SageMaker AI, a tool for training and customizing machine-learning models. Amazon Nova, the company’s generative AI foundation models, and Anthropic Claude are also offered through the platform, which supports the AWS Trianium AI chips and Nvidia AI infrastructure.

The technology company touted the investment as a way for agencies to improve decision-making in government tasks and reduce task timelines from weeks or months to hours. The company pointed to global security data processing, supply chain management, and defense and intelligence workflows as examples.

Through these tools, Amazon said agencies can “develop custom AI solutions, optimize massive datasets and enhance workforce productivity,” and are “strengthening America’s AI leadership.”

“We’re giving agencies expanded access to advanced AI capabilities that will enable them to accelerate critical missions from cybersecurity to drug discovery,” AWS CEO Matt Garman said in a statement. “The investment removes the technology barriers that have held the government back and further positions America to lead in the AI era.”

AWS is a longtime partner of the U.S. government, first launching the AWS GovCloud (US-West) in 2011 and becoming the first cloud provider to build infrastructure meeting government and security compliance requirements.