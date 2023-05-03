Booz Allen Ventures invests in Credo AI

Booz Allen Hamilton’s venture capital arm Booz Allen Ventures announced Wednesday it has invested in responsible artificial intelligence company Credo AI.

Booz Allen, which says it is the largest provider of AI services to the federal government, is aiming to use Credo AI to bring responsible AI tools to federal agencies and private enterprises as regulatory and policy environments change rapidly.

“As the adoption of AI grows throughout government, there has never been greater awareness or more pressing need to build and maintain AI systems with a clear understanding of their potential risks—as these systems shape everyday human experiences,” said John Larson, executive vice president and head of Booz Allen’s AI practice.

“Collectively with Credo AI, we have a unique opportunity to continue to safely, securely, and fairly harness the transformative power of AI for our clients’ success by operationalizing responsible AI into the entire lifecycle of AI model development, testing, deployment, and monitoring,” Larson.

Booz Allen will attempt to integrate responsible AI through Credo AI’s governance software platform, by leveraging its Policy Pack to “rapidly operationalize the sea of emerging federal and agency-specific AI regulations, policies, and rules.”

This would allow Booz Allen to bring responsible AI directly into AIOps (model development, testing, deployment, and monitoring) technology pipelines and ecosystems, to meet regulatory, agency, or corporate responsible AI requirements.

Booz Allen Ventures, the $100 million corporate venture capital arm of Booz Allen, has committed to investing in commercial tools that provide federal clients with technology for their key missions with past tech investments including Hidden Level, Latent AI, Synthetaic, and Reveal Technology.

No further details about the terms or size of the investment were disclosed.