Energy seeks proposals for AI data centers at Oak Ridge

The Department of Energy is requesting proposals for the buildout and maintenance of AI data centers and energy generation infrastructure in and around Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

In an RFP published last week, the national lab’s site and environmental management offices said they are seeking proposals from entities interested in entering into long-term leases in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

The work on those DOE sites would include “designing, financing, permitting, developing, constructing, installing, owning, maintaining, operating, and decommissioning AI data center and/or energy generation infrastructure,” per the posting.

For those sites, Oak Ridge is specifically seeking construction of data center facilities with specialized computing equipment, cooling facilities, infrastructure for energy supply, transmission and storage, and other related equipment and facilities.

The DOE said entities responding to the RFP could be private-sector companies with experience in the development and operation of AI data centers, advanced computing facilities or energy storage.

Other applicants given top consideration by Oak Ridge are data center operators and developers “with a proven track record in the design, build, and operation of large-scaled data center facilities,” as well as energy infrastructure developers with expertise in energy generation, storage and “innovative and sustainable energy solutions.”

The RFP also notes that DOE will consider consortia or partnerships that “may potentially be better suited than individual companies” for the Oak Ridge lease agreements, due to the complexity of the sites and projects.

The request from DOE comes on the heels of the Trump administration’s AI Action Plan, which calls for the rapid buildout of AI data centers across the country, and expanded energy capacity via streamlined permitting.

The acceleration of AI data center construction has sparked increasing public backlash due to the surging utility costs that come with it. Others have sounded the alarm on negative environmental impacts linked to the growing energy demands.

The RFP seems to take those critiques into account under an appendix titled “Adverse Impacts.” The document specifically mentions increased energy consumption — “including potential increased costs to surrounding community/residential customers, grid harmonic issues, and decreased grid stability” — and increased water consumption and water quality issues.

Other potentially negative impacts listed by Oak Ridge include increased pollution, radiation and radiological risk perception, thermal pollution, land use intensity changes and the disruption to nearby habitats and wildlife.