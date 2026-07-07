Federal CIO Greg Barbaccia leaving government

Greg Barbaccia is stepping down as federal CIO and leaving government at the end of August, he said in an email to the CIO Council Tuesday.

“I’m writing to share that I’ve made the difficult decision to leave government, and my time as Federal CIO is coming to an end,” Barbaccia wrote to CIOs on the council in his email, obtained by FedScoop.

Barbaccia, who joined the Trump administration as its top IT official in January 2025, said his last day in the role will be Aug. 31.

Barbaccia’s departure comes just months after he brought on former Department of Education CIO Thomas Flagg to be his deputy. Flagg would be the default acting official with Barbaccia’s departure, a government chief information officer told FedScoop on the condition of anonymity to be more candid.

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As federal CIO, Barbaccia has also served as the federal chief AI officer of the U.S. government, playing a pivotal role in shaping AI policy, oversight and adoption across federal agencies.

This story is developing and may be updated as more information becomes available.

Madison Alder contributed to this report.