Transportation Department CIO set to depart in September

The top IT leader at the Department of Transportation is resigning, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Pavan Pidugu, the DOT’s chief digital and information officer, was sworn in February 2025 after serving as the CTO for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for nearly five years. His last day will be Sept. 4.

Under Pidugu’s leadership, the agency underwent a restructuring of its technology department.

“DOT had lots of consolidation going on because they were so federated,” Energy Department CIO Dawn Zimmer told FedScoop in June.

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The agency also migrated to Google Workspace, becoming the first cabinet-level agency to fully transition using the General Services Administration’s OneGov deal. A DOT spokesperson told FedScoop in May that the Federal Aviation Administration was gearing up to migrate later this year. In total, more than 50,000 employees across the agency will have access.

Pidugu’s resignation comes amid a wave of technology leader departures, including federal CIO Greg Barbaccia, whose last day will be at the end of August. Interior Department CIO Paul “Macca” McInerny left the agency last week, which was first reported by NextGov.

DOT did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.