Former DHS CIO lands back at Anduril

Former Department of Homeland Security CIO Antoine McCord has returned to defense technology company Anduril, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

McCord helmed DHS’s multibillion-dollar IT portfolio from March 2025 to August 2026. The official wore a number of other hats, including acting CISO and head of the Office of Biometric and Identity Management.

Under his leadership, DHS prioritized surveillance systems, expanded its data estate, accelerated AI use and boosted investment in biometric technologies. Privacy experts and transparency advocates raised concerns about the efforts, pointing to seemingly sluggish governance controls and accountability levers.

Following McCord’s appointment, DHS also increased its spending on his former — and now current — company. DHS spent roughly $148 million on Anduril’s services in fiscal 2025 and $431 million in fiscal 2026, nearly tripling its annual investment.

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DHS welcomed Kyle Schutt to its ranks in August to fill the gap left by McCord’s departure.

Similar to McCord, Schutt has little digital footprint of his own making. Reports have tied Schutt to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and General Services Administration, among others, via his work for the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency.