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Former DHS CIO lands back at Anduril

Antoine McCord left the defense technology company to take over the Department of Homeland Security’s top IT role, which he held for a year and a half.

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The Anduril logo is seen at the company's booth during the 34th International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) at Targi Kielce in Kielce, Poland. (Photo by Marek Antoni Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Former Department of Homeland Security CIO Antoine McCord has returned to defense technology company Anduril, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. 

McCord helmed DHS’s multibillion-dollar IT portfolio from March 2025 to August 2026. The official wore a number of other hats, including acting CISO and head of the Office of Biometric and Identity Management. 

Under his leadership, DHS prioritized surveillance systems, expanded its data estate, accelerated AI use and boosted investment in biometric technologies. Privacy experts and transparency advocates raised concerns about the efforts, pointing to seemingly sluggish governance controls and accountability levers

Following McCord’s appointment, DHS also increased its spending on his former — and now current — company. DHS spent roughly $148 million on Anduril’s services in fiscal 2025 and $431 million in fiscal 2026, nearly tripling its annual investment. 

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DHS welcomed Kyle Schutt to its ranks in August to fill the gap left by McCord’s departure. 

Similar to McCord, Schutt has little digital footprint of his own making. Reports have tied Schutt to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and General Services Administration, among others, via his work for the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency.

Lindsey Wilkinson

Written by Lindsey Wilkinson

Lindsey Wilkinson is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government IT with a focus on DHS, DOT, DOE and several other agencies. Before joining Scoop News Group, Lindsey closely covered the rise of generative AI in enterprises, exploring the evolution of AI governance and risk mitigation efforts. She has had bylines at CIO Dive, Homeland Security Today, The Crimson White and Alice magazine.

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