USDA CIO Sam Berry departs role to focus on farmer record modernization

Sam Berry, the Department of Agriculture’s chief information officer, is stepping down from his role but staying with the agency, USDA confirmed Monday.

Berry, a former associate of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, replaced longtime CIO Gary Washington last year.

“Sam Berry has been a tremendous USDA CIO,” an agency spokesperson said.

While it is unclear what Berry’s exact role will be, he will be focusing on implementing the “One Farmer, One File” modernization initiative, USDA said.

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The agency launched the initiative earlier this year to create a unique streamlined record for each farmer, a press release said.

USDA tapped Palantir for IT modernization and other digital work as part of a $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement in April, which includes the One Farmer, One File initiative.

In a press release at the time, Berry said the agreement would provide the agency with “the visibility and speed needed to safeguard our food supply.”

“Our farmers sustain this nation, and modern tools help us support them with greater precision,” Berry said. “I look forward to working with Palantir as we continue serving the American farming community, which serves all of us every single day.”

The agency did not confirm who will replace Berry, though Federal News Network first reported that Chief Information Security Officer Tony Brannum will be the acting CIO.

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Berry is the latest in a string of CIO exits this year, following the Department of Homeland Security’s Antoine McCord, the Department of Transportation’s Pavan Pidugu and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Clark Minor, among others.