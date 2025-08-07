Advertisement

Former USPTO IT chief Jamie Holcombe joins US AI

After more than six years at USPTO, Holcombe departed the agency Wednesday and now joins a Maryland-based, AI-focused firm to scale its tech across government.

By

USPTO CIO Jamie Holcombe speaks at the 2022 Cloud Together Summit. (FedScoop)

Jamie Holcombe is joining Maryland-based technology company US AI after wrapping up roughly six-and-a-half years as the chief information officer of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Holcombe, who served as both CIO and chief AI officer at USPTO, will be vice president of the AI firm, with a focus on scaling its technology throughout the federal government, according to a Thursday announcement from US AI shared with FedScoop.

“True innovation must serve people first — through transparency, resilience, and security,” Holcombe said in a statement included in the release. “US AI has built the kind of trusted infrastructure that makes real transformation possible. I’m honored to help scale that mission.”

Holcombe’s last day at the agency was Wednesday, according to a USPTO spokeswoman.

Deborah Stephens, deputy CIO for the agency, will serve as acting CIO.

At USPTO, Holcombe oversaw “one of the federal government’s largest IT transformations,” per the announcement. That work included leading the agency’s transition to a cloud-first environment and the launch of its AI Lab, where USPTO can test use cases.

As part of his new role, Holcombe will work to expand US AI’s Intelligent Computing Platform, which is aimed at accelerating the adoption of AI in sectors that are highly regulated, across government. He will also lead the company’s strategy to align its technology with its use in public sector and regulated areas, scaling codeless and zero-trust tools, and build on the company’s “values of clarity, security, and accessibility in AI deployment.”

“Jamie represents the values we care about: trust, transformation, and courage,” US AI CEO David Nguyen said in a statement included in the release. “His leadership will accelerate how we deploy intelligent systems at scale — without sacrificing ethics, security, or human agency.”

Prior to his role at USPTO, Holcombe worked in the private sector, including as CEO of cybersecurity startup Visium Technologies and as COO of IT solutions company TJ Westlake LLC, per his agency biography. Holcombe started his career as an officer in the U.S. Army. 

Holcombe is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he received a bachelor of science in computer science. He also has masters degrees from Chaminade University of Honolulu in information systems as well as George Washington University in computer science.

Update: This story was updated following publication with news about USPTO naming Deborah Stephens acting CIO.

Madison Alder

Written by Madison Alder

