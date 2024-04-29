GSA releases generative AI resource guide for federal purchasers

The General Services Administration on Monday released a resource guide for federal purchasers looking to buy generative artificial intelligence solutions and related computing infrastructure, completing a requirement in the White House’s October AI executive order.

The GSA’s Generative AI and Specialized Computing Infrastructure Acquisition Resource Guide details how contracting officers can approach gen AI procurement decisions through suggested questions and considerations, per an agency press release.

“Generative AI technology will continue to evolve and we know that this resource guide should continue to evolve with it,” Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner in the GSA’s Office of Information Technology Category, said in the release. “Contracting officers will play a critical role by working closely with program and IT staff to find, source, acquire and make secure the right generative AI solutions for agencies’ needs.”

Along with acquisition recommendations, the guide also includes examples of generative AI in government, recommendations for how government entities may use things like sandboxes or testbeds before committing to a large-scale purchase, instructions on how agencies may define issues they are looking to solve, and more.

The agency said in the release that the resource guide “will be updated as technologies develop.”

GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in the press release that the guide offers AI use cases, common challenges and information to support the public sector’s exploration of the “growing AI marketplace,” adding that the guide “starts to leverage the power of AI to better deliver” for the public.

“This guide is a key part of our commitment to equipping the federal community to responsibly and effectively deploy generative AI technologies to benefit the American people,” Carnahan said.