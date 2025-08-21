Google’s ‘Gemini for Government’ offers AI platform to federal agencies for 47 cents

Google will make its Gemini AI models and tools available to the federal government for less than 50 cents through a new General Services Administration deal, making the company the latest to offer its technology to agencies at just a marginal cost.

Google, which announced the launch of “Gemini for Government” on Thursday, said the tool is a “complete AI platform” that will include high-profile Gemini models. The new government-focused product suite comes as other AI companies — including xAI, Anthropic, and OpenAI — begin to offer similar public sector versions of their enterprise AI products. Unlike those other companies, though, Google already has an extensive federal government cloud business.

For now, the government Gemini product will be limited to Google’s cloud programs. The platform will include access to NotebookLM AI, a research and note taking tool , and AI agents for deep research and idea generation.

“We’re proud to partner with the General Services Administration to offer Gemini for Government,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in a statement. “Building on our Workspace offer for federal employees, Gemini for Government gives federal agencies access to our full stack approach to AI innovation, including tools like NotebookLM and Veo powered by our latest models and our secure cloud infrastructure, so they can deliver on their important missions.”

The platform will cost 47 cents per agency for one year and the offer will stand through 2026, according to the GSA. Google said this builds upon the tech company’s previous agreement with the agency to provide Google Workspace to all federal agencies at a 71% price cut.

It’s not clear what pricing Gemini for Government will have after the year is up — OpenAI has said that after a year, agencies will either need to enter a paid agreement for ChatGPT Enterprise or conclude access at the end of the trial. An Anthropic spokesperson previously told FedScoop it plans to work with the government on pricing that balances “accessibility with affordability.”

Sources have told FedScoop that the low prices appear to be directed toward hastening government adoption of AI and pushing officials to approve tools more quickly.

“Our offering is aligned with how government procurement works — today and into the future — and includes transparent pricing and a predictable path to realizing value, helping agencies future-proof their AI investment,” Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector, wrote in a blog post.

The launch of Gemini for Government marks the latest in a string of OneGov deals between the GSA and companies looking to leverage their AI-powered products for the federal government at a steep discount. OpenAI and Anthropic announced their deals earlier this month to offer their models for $1 per agency for one year, and both companies, along with Google, were added to the GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule.

A Google Public Sector spokesperson emphasized that the individual features offered in the Gemini for Government platform have FedRAMP high authorization, though the full compliance strategy for the new platform itself is still being evaluated.

Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, said the deal gives other federal agencies “vital flexibility in GSA’s marketplace, ensuring they have the options needed to sustain a strong and resilient ecosystem.”

FedRAMP announced this week that it will begin prioritizing certain AI cloud services for FedRAMP authorization, just days after FedScoop reported that GSA was considering the move. Companies like OpenAI, xAI, and Anthropic, which don’t have extensive independent experience selling cloud services to the U.S. government, have generally partnered with companies that have already been through the FedRAMP process.

The Trump administration has ramped up pressure on federal agencies to integrate AI more into their workflows. The White House’s AI Action Plan, released last month, mandated that federal agencies guarantee employees who could benefit from large language models have access to them.

The GSA has touted the recent flurry of AI deals as a way to meet the White House’s goals and assist with cumbersome workflows like document summaries.

The agency also quickly followed up on the plan’s ask for an “AI procurement toolbox” with last week’s launch of USAi, a governmentwide tool that gives federal agencies the ability to test major AI models before procuring them from the federal market.