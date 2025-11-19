Advertisement

The votes are in for the 2025 FedScoop.

See the winners!

Perplexity becomes second AI platform cleared for FedRAMP prioritization

The company’s AI services will be available through GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule in OneGov deal.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
A laptop keyboard and Perplexity logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 6, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Perplexity AI, an AI-powered search engine, is ramping up its push for government use, inking a new deal with the General Services Administration to offer its product for just 25 cents per agency. 

GSA announced the deal with Perplexity on Wednesday, emphasizing that the product will be offered directly through the agency’s Multiple Award Schedule rather than through a government reseller, a first-of-its-kind agreement. The move aligns with GSA’s OneGov initiative, which aims to work directly with technology vendors to cut prices and streamline contracting. 

Under the deal, Perplexity’s Enterprise Pro for Government will be available on GSA’s MAS for a quarter to agencies over an 18-month term. 

In doing so, Perplexity also received prioritized authorization under FedRAMP, the government’s primary security review program that approves cloud-based technologies for federal use. Perplexity is only the second company to do so, joining OpenAI, which received prioritized authorization in September. 

Advertisement

According to GSA, Perplexity’s Enterprise platform was also streamlined through the FedRAMP 20x pilot, which is focused on simplifying the cloud services approval process and reducing the timeline from months to weeks. 

“This administration has made clear that agencies should have the best of American AI not in 2028, 2027, or 2026 — but right now, in 2025,” Jerry Ma, Perplexity’s vice president of global affairs and deputy chief technology officer, said in GSA’s press release.

Ma, who most recently served as the chief information officer for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, told FedScoop in a statement that the Trump administration has been “open about their desire to make AI capabilities available straight from the source.” 

“Feds have more on their plates than ever as the government returns to normal operations,” he wrote, adding, “Feds love Perplexity for its accuracy and verifiable citations, as well as the ability to select their preferred AI models and do deeper research.” 

Ma noted Perplexity is the “first multi-model AI platform” offered under the OneGov deal. 

Advertisement

Perplexity’s platform uses large language models from other companies, such as Anthropic’s Claude or OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to conduct real-time internet searches and generate summaries for users. 

GSA noted Perplexity’s platform has optional connections to common agency systems like Microsoft’s OneDrive, Outlook or SharePoint. 

Josh Gruenbaum, the commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Services, said the direct deal with Perplexity is an “additional pathway to leverage the transformative advantages of AI.” 

It comes just over two months since the technology company launched “Perplexity for Government,” which has enhanced security features for federal workers who want to access the platform from whitelisted government locations. 

With the product, federal workers who are logged into a government network or using a federal email domain will have access to “enterprise-level security” top models from AI providers including Google’s Gemini, Claude, ChatGPT and Perplexity’s Sonar model, Ma told FedScoop in September. 

Advertisement

Perplexity is able to automatically identify most federal networks, but should the auto-identification process miss certain networks, agency chief information officers, chief information security officers or other authorized officials can also submit any network ranges to the company. 

The deal follows similar GSA agreements with Silicon Valley-based companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta to offer their products to government agencies at a fraction of the normal price.

This story was updated Nov. 19, 2025, with comments from Ma to FedScoop.

Miranda Nazzaro

Written by Miranda Nazzaro

Miranda Nazzaro is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Prior to joining FedScoop, Miranda was a reporter at The Hill, where she covered technology and politics. She was also a part of the digital team at WJAR-TV in Rhode Island, near her hometown in Connecticut. She is a graduate of the George Washington University School of Media and Pubic Affairs. You can reach her via email at miranda.nazzaro@fedscoop.com or on Signal at miranda.952.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

BEIJING, CHINA – AUGUST 24: In this photo illustration, the logo of Grok is displayed on a smartphone screen with the xAI logo in the background on August 24, 2025 in Beijing, China. Elon Musk’s xAI has open-sourced its Grok 2.5 model and plans to do the same for Grok 3 in the next 6 months. (Photo illustration by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Advocacy groups escalate fight over Grok in government after OneGov deal

Public Citizen and other groups are calling for a suspension of the federal deployment of Grok under the GSA deal until compliance testing is conducted.
By Miranda Nazzaro

Latest Podcasts

The CIA looks to commercial technologies to fuel innovation

Why cloud + domain expertise is the new formula for government efficiency

Federal counter-drone plans for the 2026 World Cup include deputization of state, local law enforcement

The Army introduces a sweeping reform of its acquisition structure

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV