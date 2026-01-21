Advertisement

GSA strikes new OneGov deal with Broadcom 

The agency says the partnership could yield up to 64% in discounts.

By

POLAND - 2025/11/26: In this photo illustration, a silhouetted individual is seen holding a mobile phone with a Broadcom logo displayed in the background. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Broadcom is the latest company to reach a deal under the General Services Administration’s OneGov initiative, the agency announced Wednesday. 

The global technology company will offer a slew of products from its VMware portfolio, giving agencies up to 64% in discounts, according to the GSA. These products include the VMware Tanzu Platform, which builds and manages cloud applications, along with VMware Tanzu Data Intelligence, its enterprise data platform. The suite also includes various cybersecurity products and the option to purchase the VMware Tanzu AI Starter Kit, which offers tools for agencies hoping to implement artificial intelligence into their workflows. 

The OneGov agreement will be offered until May 2027 through GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule. 

GSA Administrator Ed Forst said in a statement that the agreement will “save taxpayers money” as the agency and company partner to “drive simpler, more effective buying across the federal government.” 

The OneGov initiative aims to work directly with IT manufacturers to consolidate IT purchasing and accelerate modernization in federal agencies. Several technology companies, including both longtime federal partners like SAP and Microsoft and newer AI-centered companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, have entered into OneGov agreements over the past year. Some of the companies, primarily the AI firms, are selling their products to the government for as little as $1 per year. 

“Broadcom’s deep engagement and strategic partnership with the GSA on this offer significantly

advances the core objectives of the OneGov Strategy,” Hock Tan, president and CEO of

Broadcom, said in a statement.  “This initiative reinforces our commitment to optimizing value and enhancing overall effectiveness for federal agencies.”

Tan added he hopes Broadcom’s product will help agencies increase security, “enhance their operational agility,” and boost efficiency. 

GSA added in its release that with “this new offering, agencies can access enterprise software that supports mission-critical modernization goals — from secure data management and AI adoption to enhanced network resilience — at significantly reduced cost.” 

Miranda Nazzaro

Written by Miranda Nazzaro

Miranda Nazzaro is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government technology. Prior to joining FedScoop, Miranda was a reporter at The Hill, where she covered technology and politics. She was also a part of the digital team at WJAR-TV in Rhode Island, near her hometown in Connecticut. She is a graduate of the George Washington University School of Media and Pubic Affairs. You can reach her via email at miranda.nazzaro@fedscoop.com or on Signal at miranda.952.

