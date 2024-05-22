Advertisement
GSA teases new open-source customer experience tool

Robin Carnahan said the “Gov CX Analyzer” will leverage AI features to improve customer interactions with government websites.

By

Robin Carnahan, administrator of general services in the Biden administration, delivers remarks at the naming ceremony for the Department of Transportation building on May 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The General Services Administration is working on improvements to survey information and feedback forms, the agency’s administrator said during a Wednesday event.

During the Workday Federal Forum, GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan teased that the agency is working on an open-source tool called “Gov CX Analyzer,” which uses artificial intelligence features to see how individuals are interacting with government websites.

“This is a way to go from a few thousand people filling out a survey, to actually knowing and seeing how people are interacting with your site,” Carnahan said. “It just completely unlocks the potential to know how you can better serve your customers, where the friction points are and how you can improve it.” 

Carnahan pointed to the U.S. Web Design System — an open-source tool that is free for agencies to use — as a shared system and tool that “makes a huge difference.” 

Similar efforts include an announcement from the Office of Management and Budget last year that detailed an analytics tool to track customer experience performance across agency sites. OMB reported leveraging the GSA’s site scanner program to use performance indicators in the tracking of agencies’ site developments.

